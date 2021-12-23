Possible alignment of Real Madrid against Athletic in LaLiga

Real Madrid play in Bilbao the last three points of the year. A game of great importance to move away at the top of the classification that leads with solvency. However, the Basques will not make it easy. They were already better in the game they played at the Bernabéu just a few days ago, although the lack of a goal penalized them and they ended up losing 1-0.

This time it will be a game marked by casualties. Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to count on seven players who have tested positive for coronavirus: Rodrygo, Lunin, Asensio, Marcelo, Bale, Isco and Alaba. These two have been the last to fall. They will not be Ceballos Y Carvajal, both with muscular discomfort. And you also have to count on the absence of Casemiro, which meets the yellow cycle.

Possible eleven of Real Madrid against Athletic

The absences force Ancelotti to line up an unusual eleven. It does not change Courtois, who is still healthy and is one of the differential players of the team. In defense, Lucas, Militao and Mendy will repeat, and Nacho will enter the center replacing Alaba. The youth squad ends each season adding many minutes thanks to his versatility.

In between, more changes. Kroos would act as a pivot to cover Casemiro, which will give Madrid more control, but less capacity for destruction. Thus, Valverde and Camavinga, two players who are pure energy, will accompany the German. The French must be careful: he is warned and, if he sees a yellow, he will miss the next game (against Getafe on January 2).

Finally, in attack, there will be no changes. Hazard will continue as a starter after his great performance in the second half against Cádiz. He will be accompanied by Benzema and Vinicius, the two footballers who are making a difference in this League. The eleven would be the following: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga; Hazard, Benzema and Vinicius.