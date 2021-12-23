PREPA and LUMA Energy justify the 18.4% increase in electricity before the Energy Bureau

In a technical view in which differences between both parties were exposed, the Electric Power Authority (AEE) and LUMA Energy justified today, Wednesday, the proposed increase of 4,053 cents or 18.4% in the electricity bill for the first quarter of 2022, which they attributed mainly to the increase in the use of expensive fuel.

For six hours, representatives of the public corporation and the consortium reviewed before the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau the failures and breakdowns that, between September, October and November, took out of operation several main or base generation units – which burn bunker C and natural gas–, leading to the commissioning of pico units, which use diesel and are less efficient.

According to PREPA and LUMA representatives, the increase in the use of pico units and, consequently, in the consumption of diesel (which is more expensive), coincided with the rise in the cost of all fuels, which is set by international markets. The cost of oil and natural gas has not stopped rising after its precipitous fall at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020.

Mario Hurtado, LUMA’s chief regulatory officer, explained that, between April 2020 and November 2021, the price of a barrel of oil rose from $ 17 to $ 70. In the same period, the price of natural gas rose from $ 2.50 to $ 4.57 per million BTUs (heat units).

“Although we cannot control the international prices of oil and natural gas, it is extremely important that the availability of the authority’s base plants and the administration of their fuel supply contracts be improved”Said Hurtado, who defended and urged the government to“ successfully ”conclude the selection of a private operator for the generation system.

“The professional and technical management of the fleet will help reduce inefficiencies and deficits in the performance of generating plants,” he added.

It was these expressions that, apparently, displeased the executive director of PREPA, Joshua Columbus, who demanded an apology from LUMA for considering them “a lack of respect” and requested to remove them from the Bureau’s record, as “they have no fiscal or technical basis.”

“To assert that the reason why X or Y units are or are not available is due to management is an inaccurate comment, which does not correspond to reality. I am opposed to that expression having occurred and, in fact, I regret it, ”said Colón, who did not specifically name Hurtado.

He then echoed previous statements by PREPA’s Deputy Director of Operations, Maricarmen Zapata, when recommending to LUMA that “they review the forecasts they have provided, because we understand that the coefficients of repairs or forced departures that have been used to publish or carry out the simulations that have been made, must be adjusted”. According to Colón, these forecasts “that do not adjust to the reality of the generation system” contribute to the fact that “we have to be making recoveries like the ones that are occurring right now.”

In principle, Zapata had said that LUMA’s forecasts “have been very optimistic from the point of view of fuel use, since they have been focused on units that are healthy and our units are not healthy.”

In this regard, Hurtado responded that LUMA receives data on fuel and plant availability from PREPA itself, and “the fact that the forecast changes does not change the total cost, because there is an element of reconciliation.” “Arguing that changing the forecast will change the cost or a possible rate hike is not correct,” he stated..

The president of the Bureau, Edison Avilés, agreed with Hurtado that, in the end, the real cost would not change. However, he emphasized that “these matters must be addressed, both by LUMA and the Authority, before being presented to the Bureau; try to solve them yourself ”.

On the other hand, to questions from Avilés, Zapata indicated that PREPA “has no objection” to the Bureau using a spread of $ 223,211.80, as a result of a previous reconciliation, to mitigate the increase requested now.

Likewise, said Avilés, the Bureau “is going to pass judgment and make a decision” on the possible impact on the bill of the cessation of operations, on October 15, of the natural gas terminal of the New Fortress Energy company in the San Juan plant. PREPA argued that the termination is a contractual violation and has resulted in an extra expense of $ 59 million for the purchase of diesel. New Fortress Energy has said, for its part, that the shutdown is scheduled maintenance and would restart operations at the end of January.

If approved as requested, the 18.4% increase will represent an additional $ 16.21 per month.