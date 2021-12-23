Ramiro Rocca joins the Real España training sessions and may start the Grand Final

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The Argentine forward of Real Spain, Ramiro Rocca, could be a starter this Thursday in the Grand Final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament against Olimpia and seek the long-awaited comeback that can give them the title 13 in the National League of Honduras. This Wednesday in the last training session of the Aurinegro team, the South American striker was fully integrated into the work of his teammates and did the tactical tasks ordered by the Mexican coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez.

At 8:30 in the morning, before the end of practice, Rocca was the first to leave the field and went directly to the locker room, this as a precaution due to the viral situation that he has been suffering.

Ramiro Rocca during this Wednesday’s training session for Real España at their headquarters.

Ramiro Iván suffered from Saturday night a severe cold that caused high fevers, muscle aches and headaches that kept him isolated in his room at the hotel in Tegucigalpa and made him a suspect of Covid-19, however the tests were negative . “It’s already better. Unfortunately he presented a viral problem prior to the game (against Olympia). Due to pandemic issues we have to rule out and we really did the tests. We ruled out that it was covid-19 due to their discomfort, but it has improved, “Reyes said.

The Argentine worked alongside his teammates.