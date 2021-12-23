Raúl Valdes, Yamaico, Pinto and Jimmy Paredes: This was Lidom’s re-entry draft

The Giants of Cibao selected the starting left-handed pitcher of the Toros del Este, Raul Valdes, as the first pick of the re-entry draft of eliminated teams for the semifinal stage with Round Robin format All against All.

Las Estrellas Orientales, the team he picked second, signed first baseman and occasional designated hitter Yamaico Navarro; while the Tigres del Licey selected receiver René Pinto and the Águilas Cibaeñas outfielder Jimmy Paredes to conclude the first round.

Luis Medina, starting pitcher and prospect for the New York Yankees, was the first pick of the second round by the Eastern Stars; The Giants selected reliever Jenry Mejía, the Eagles reliever Jhan Mariñes while Licey retained the MVP of the 2020-2021 campaign Peter O’Brien.

Third round

Licey: Pat Rutuolo

Eagles: Pedro Strop

Giants: Tim Pederson

Stars: Fernando Abad

Fourth Round

Eagles: Cristofer Molina

Licey: Rhiner Cruz

Stars: Dusten Knigth

Giants: Gerson Bautista