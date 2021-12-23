Real Madrid rules, with a heavy hand, in LaLiga, after the first part of the tournament

In the first season of Messi’s ‘orphan’ LaLiga, it was to be expected that Real Madrid would take advantage of it to take center stage, but perhaps few predicted that it would be in the lead with eight points ahead, after the first half of the tournament.

Today, Real Madrid holds the symbolic title of ‘Winter Campéon’ thanks to the 46 points obtained (with one more match), above Sevilla (38), Betis (33) and Rayo Vallecano (30), who are the ones who until December 31, which ends in 2021, will be the teams in Champions League positions by LaLiga.

Three of the last four winter champions have been crowned in LaLiga.

Of the 19 matches that the merengue team has played, 14 have come out with 3 points, by 4 equals and a single defeat that occurred on Day 8, at the hands of Espanyol, 2-1 in the ‘bump’ more marked than They had those led by Carlo Ancelotti, because there he was linked with a zero draw against Villarreal on date 7 and then another goalless match with Osasuna in J-10.

In general, Real Madrid has ruled the classification with some ease and had the luxury of going to the Camp Nou to beat Barcelona in the Classic 2-1, something that was one more push in the fall of Ronald Koeman from the culé bench .

Karim Benzema, assumed as the leader and soul of Madrid, commands the LaLiga scorers’ table with 15 goals, followed by Juanmi, from Betis, with 11, and his white teammate Vinicius Jr., who has 10 goals.

Real Madrid is enjoying the great moment that Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Eder Militao, Ascencio, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric are experiencing and, of course, the magic that Benzema and Vinicius bring, a squad that did not resent the departure of Zinedine Zidane and has joined Ancelotti.

Barcelona and Atleti, to the tumbles

So far, the big teams that have been left behind have been Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

The first, as we said, suffers from the raw morality and football of the end of the Messi Era, which added to or caused by its crisis of administrative management and debt (however you want to see it) has resulted in the worst first round of the Blaugranas in many years.

Barça, not only was left without its star, but unable to sign and forced to lower its salary bill, said goodbye to Antoine Griezmann and saw Luuk de Jong (a Dutchman who contributed little or nothing) and Kun Agüero, who later Upon arriving injured, he returned to the fields and was in tune, when a heart condition made him retire from professional football.

Ronald Koeman started on the Camp Nou bench, but on October 28 he was dismissed and, finally, to the approval of the Catalans, the prodigal son, Xavi Hernández, returned to take charge of the team he left to go to Qatar, first as a player and then as a coach.

At the moment, Barcelona is out of the 2021 Champions League and does not enter places for the next one, in addition to being 18 points behind Real Madrid, in seventh place in the table. Nothing to brag about.

For their part, the colchoneros, current champions, have had a disappointing tournament until the middle of the calendar with a fifth place overall, finished off with four losses in a row in December.

The team that will be 10 years old on December 23 under the baton of Diego Pablo ‘Cholo’ Simeone, who has one of the best squads that are remembered in the Atleti uniform with people like Jan Oblak, Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann, Joao Félix, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Kieran Trippier, Renan Lodi, Rodrigo de Paul, Ángel Correa, etc, is far from the level that led him to sing alirón in 2020-21.

Thus, LaLiga is again painted white and it seems that no other color threatens its hegemony, that monologue that leads him to his league title number 34.