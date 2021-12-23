Real Spain clings to its fort: its numbers in Morazán to seek to overcome against Olimpia

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Real Spain has a mission for this Thursday: to come back against Olimpia in the second leg of the Apertura Tournament (7:00 pm) at the Morazán stadium. The 2-0 in the first leg has the professors on the ropes, but the squad is confident that they will play a better game and turn around the adverse score they bring. In this tournament, the aurinegros have played eight games at the Morazán stadium, of which they won five and drew three. Real Spain at Morazán won by more than one goal on three occasions at Apertura; UPN wolves 5-3, Honduras Progreso 4-1 and Motagua 2-0 in the semifinals. Against Olimpia they equaled (1-1) in the regular rounds.

Those led by coach Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez have made Morazán their greatest strength and will try to continue that mystique. The team trained and was concentrated in a hotel in the city prior to the duel on Thursday. The aurinegros will have to win by a difference of two goals to force overtime and three if they want to win the series in regulation time, a not easy task for the sampedranos who dream of lifting the 13th at home and ending a four-year drought without a title (2017). In the squad of the Sampedrano team there is confidence that they can overcome the whites, but it will not be an easy task, since the meringues will seek the four-time championship and continue to expand their history of titles.

The aurinegra fans are confident that their team can make the comeback against Olimpia.