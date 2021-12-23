Real Spain clings to the numbers of “Potro” Gutiérrez at the Morazán stadium for the comeback against Olimpia in the final

2021-12-22

One of the things that Mexican coach Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez has done since his arrival at Real España is to enforce the local status.

Under the command of the Aztec DT, the professors have excellent numbers at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula: Of 15 games played, they have only lost once and it was precisely against their rival on duty in the Grand Final of the Apertura 2021, Olimpia .

The Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula, an enclosure used to host finals

Breaking down game by game, we find that he also played four matches at home at the Olympic stadium, so the number of games amounts to 19.

In summary “Potro” Gutiérrez has played 19 home games, winning nine, drawing eight and losing only two. Curiously, those defeats were one against Olimpia in the Morazán and another against Marathón in the Olímpico.

Numbers for “Potro” Gutiérrez with Real España playing at home

Closing 2020-2021

Real Spain 1 Olympia 2

Real Spain 1 Honduras Progress 0

Real Spain 0 Life 0

Real Spain 4 Platense 0

Real Spain 2 Marathon 2

Real Spain 1 UPNFM 1

Real Spain 0 Real Sociedad 0

Real Spain 0 Olympia 0 (Olympic Stadium)

Real Spain 1 Motagua 0 (Olympic Stadium)