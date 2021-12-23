Real Spain clings to the numbers of “Potro” Gutiérrez at the Morazán stadium for the comeback against Olimpia in the final

2021-12-22
One of the things that Mexican coach Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez has done since his arrival at Real España is to enforce the local status.
Under the command of the Aztec DT, the professors have excellent numbers at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula: Of 15 games played, they have only lost once and it was precisely against their rival on duty in the Grand Final of the Apertura 2021, Olimpia .
The Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula, an enclosure used to host finals
Breaking down game by game, we find that he also played four matches at home at the Olympic stadium, so the number of games amounts to 19.
In summary “Potro” Gutiérrez has played 19 home games, winning nine, drawing eight and losing only two. Curiously, those defeats were one against Olimpia in the Morazán and another against Marathón in the Olímpico.
Numbers for “Potro” Gutiérrez with Real España playing at home
Closing 2020-2021
Real Spain 1 Olympia 2
Real Spain 1 Honduras Progress 0
Real Spain 0 Life 0
Real Spain 4 Platense 0
Real Spain 2 Marathon 2
Real Spain 1 UPNFM 1
Real Spain 0 Real Sociedad 0
Real Spain 0 Olympia 0 (Olympic Stadium)
Real Spain 1 Motagua 0 (Olympic Stadium)
Opening 2021-2022
Real Spain 1 Real Sociedad 1
Real Spain 5 UPNFM 3
Real Spain 2 Motagua 1 (Olympic Stadium)
Real Spain 1 Win 1
Real Spain 0 Marathon 1 (Olympic Stadium)
Real Spain 1 Olympia 1
Real Spain 2 Platense 1
Real Spain 4 Honduras Progress 1
Real Spain 2 Life 1
Real Spain 2 Motagua 0
* Of the three games that Real España has played under the command of “Potro” against Olimpia in San Pedro Sula, it has never won, two draws and one defeat are recorded *
Real Spain clings to the numbers of “Potro” Gutiérrez at the Morázan stadium for the comeback against Olimpia in the final, even knowing that the whites have not been able to win under the tutelage of the Mexican DT. The team must triumph by more than two goals to be champion directly.