Restrict tickets to Panama Airport

Given the increase in infections and the complications that this fosters in the country’s health situation, the authorities of the Tocumen Airport in Panama made the decision to restrict access to its facilities from this week. Also taking into account that on these dates human trafficking increases considerably due to the Christmas and New Year holidays.

According to information from various media, the “Hub of the Americas” limited entry to its terminals to only unaccompanied passengers inside. A measure that was already being applied in other airports around the world, such as in Cuba and in several cities in Europe. The decision seeks to avoid the risks of more infections in the midst of the high influx of people.

From Tocumen they specified that as of this current week the reception or dismissal of relatives inside their facilities in Terminal 1 was temporarily suspended. They clarify that it will surely extend until the end of the Christmas holidays, after the arrival of the omicron variant to Panama.

Panamanian authorities insist that the variant has been extended and a measure like this could contain the increase in outbreaks. This year Tocumen has seen more than 8 million travelers pass through its facilities, which highlights the reactivation of the vast majority of its flights, with higher figures than previously conceived.

In the previous month, November, Tocumen moved more than 1 million passengers, being the second best month of the year. December can exceed those heights. The increase in flights to Panama from several airlines that use it as a link, whether United or American, Conviasa, among others, make this Panamanian terminal the most prominent in Latin America.

The growth of Copa Airlines operations with links between Tocumen and the “José Martí” International Airport in Havana was also essential for Cuba, reaching up to four daily flights in this month of December. Flights to Panama from Cuba are among the most popular on the island due to shopping tourism.