Russia increases tension with Ukraine: it will carry out exercises with paratroopers near the border simulating an invasion

Russian military in exercises in Rostov (Reuters)

Hundreds of Russian paratroopers will effect exercises near the Ukrainian border this week, the news agency reported on Thursday Interfax, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, amid the confrontation between Moscow and the West over Kiev’s NATO aspirations.

Some 1,200 soldiers and more than 250 vehicles and aircraft will participate in the exercise It will be split between training camps in Crimea – which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 – and the nearby Krasnodar province.

Interfax he quoted the ministry saying that troops would simulate capturing an area as part of an offensive operation.

Russian paratroopers board a ship for the Zapad 2021 military exercises (Reuters)

Russia has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers in assembly posts near Ukraine and has demanded that its southwestern neighbor not be admitted to NATO and that no offensive weapons be deployed there or in other neighboring countries.

On Wednesday, the United States again accused Russia of maintaining a “climbing“On the border with Ukraine, however he hopes to continue diplomatic dialogue with Moscow. “Russia continues to escalate and has not stopped reinforcing the military presencer ”at the border, he told the agency AFP a spokesman for US diplomacy, and reaffirmed that Washington and its allies are monitoring the situation “close up”.

The statement coincides with a report from Germany that confirmed new “troop movements” on the Russian side. “There is an open line of communication and diplomatic contact and we hope that it will continue,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, however, during the daily press conference.

Westerners accuse Moscow of having concentrated tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine in order to prepare a eventual invasion. The Kremlin, on the contrary, considers that it is the attitude of Washington and NATO that is threatening, because of his political and military support for Kiev.

Vladimir Putin supervises military exercises together with the Defense Minister and the head of the Armed Forces (Sputnik / Reuters)

“Any new aggression against Ukraine will have serious consequences”, Warned the State Department spokesman, taking up the warning from unprecedented sanctions issued by the Americans and their allies.

“We strongly urge Russia to initiate a de-escalation by withdrawing its troops from the border with Ukraine“Added the official. “Our goal is the de-escalation through diplomacy. The United States is ready to assume the diplomatic channel in January through various channels. “

These threats have not prevented the Russian president Vladimir Putin adopt a particularly vehement tone on Tuesday.

“In case of maintaining the clearly aggressive line of our Western colleagues, we will take appropriate military and technical measures of retaliation, react firmly to unfriendly actionsWe are within our rights ”, Putin declared during an intervention before senior commanders of the armed forces and the Defense Ministry.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)

KEEP READING:

For the second time in a month, and amidst the tension in Ukraine, military leaders from Russia and the United States discussed international security.

Russia Says Security Negotiations With US And NATO Will Begin In January