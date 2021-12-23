Salma Hayek’s bag that costs more than a gemstone

It is trendy, sustainable and very expensive. The handbag from Salma Hayek It is the most expensive of its luxurious collection and we will tell you all about this accessory, more expensive than a precious stone.

More expensive than a diamond: Salma Hayek’s bag made from marine litter

The new fashion hit is being ecological and sustainable, also in luxury items. For this, the Mexican diva Salma Hayek did not hesitate to add to his collection of handbags This jewel is exclusive, a product of the innovations that the Gucci brand is making to satisfy the interests of new generations of customers.

