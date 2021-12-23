Salma Hayek’s bag that costs more than a gemstone

It is trendy, sustainable and very expensive. The handbag from Salma Hayek It is the most expensive of its luxurious collection and we will tell you all about this accessory, more expensive than a precious stone.

Always stylish, Salma Hayek loves jewelry and bags alike. Fountain. The universal

More expensive than a diamond: Salma Hayek’s bag made from marine litter

The new fashion hit is being ecological and sustainable, also in luxury items. For this, the Mexican diva Salma Hayek did not hesitate to add to his collection of handbags This jewel is exclusive, a product of the innovations that the Gucci brand is making to satisfy the interests of new generations of customers.

Of course, concern for the environment is in vogue, and for good reason. The pollution of the seas, the air and global warming are news every day and each industry tries to contribute a grain of sand to reverse the situation.

Aware of this, the brand this year launched a complete collection of handbags, “ecological” accessories and garments. That is to say, made in a sustainable way, with recycled materials and promoted by celebrities of the stature of Salma Hayek.

Posed in profile with the most expensive bag in her collection. Fountain. Instagram @salmahayek

The celebrity loves fashion and was happy to add this gem to her wardrobe. It is the luxury bag with a value of 32 thousand dollars, made with remains of fishermen’s nets, bottles and other waste found in marine ecosystems.

Producing these bags is not cheap, of course and this carries over to the price. But Salma Hayek thinks it’s well worth it and it was done with the maxi handbag: the star of the sustainable collection of the Italian brand called Gucci of the Grid.

The Veracruz actress does not miss an opportunity to show it through the street style of the streets of the world, while promoting her film House of Gucci. In addition, he showed it off on Instagram, without specifying its value but clarifying that the sustainable collection is glamorous, easy to combine and looks incredible with Gucci glasses also in XXL version.

The detail of Salma Hayek’s most expensive bag. Fountain. Who.

Her 18.5 million followers rewarded the posting with almost 300,000 likes and celebrated the initiative, in addition to the profile pose with which Salma chose to show her very expensive bag.

The most expensive on the market, however, is the well-known Matte Crocodile Birkin from Hermès, a special edition of the iconic bag, which costs 120 thousand dollars! Of course: it meets the status of jewelery and purse, since the accessory is encrusted with white diamonds of 10 carats each.

Will you be tempted Salma Hayek with that model of handbag more expensive than a jewel, even if it is far from ecological?