Samsung is spending millions to advertise foldables, and that’s pretty cool

Despite increasing competition worldwide, Samsung continues to be one of the leaders in the manufacture of mobile phones, and the undisputed leader when it comes to folding smartphones. In recent weeks we have seen launches like the OPPO Find N, but today if you want to have a folding in Spain and use it as your main mobile, Samsung is the best choice.

A marketing investment that works

Samsung knows that advertising is key to building a strong brand image. Let’s not forget that a decade ago this company fought with giants like Nokia or BlackBerry, and Samsung was seen as a outsider.

But a long-term bet and an insane investment in advertising (in the United States alone they spend almost 2 billion dollars a year) have made it position itself as the benchmark brand in mobile phones, along with Apple.

Currently the company is the fourth largest advertiser in the world, with a global investment of about 10 billion dollars, somewhat less than in previous years, yes.

And the company is clear that folding is part of its future.

People know the folding

In the weeks that I have been using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 I have found myself in several situations in which my interlocutor has recognized the Samsung mobile.

Some knew it was called Z Flip 3, some didn’t, but all knew it was “the cell phone that folds.”

This has been achieved through continuous exposure on road billboards, advertisements on online portals, on platforms like YouTube and on television, obviously.

In addition, although Samsung also advertises the Z Fold 3, it emphasizes the Z Flip 3, much more suitable for the average user, due to functions and price, despite the fact that it is not a cheap mobile. Come on, if they have to put the folding in the hands of the components of the most famous music group in the world, it is done.





That video, a Samsung ad, has more than 6 million views on YouTube alone.

Other brands should join this trend

It is clear that for a brand to want to advertise and promote its folding, it must have one for sale. Motorola has it, although the Razr in Spain has gone very unnoticed. OPPO, Xiaomi and Huawei have folding, but they are not sold for now in our continent.

It is to be expected that when any of these brands brings their folding terminals to Spain they will do so with a considerable investment in advertising, because otherwise it will be difficult for them to be able to position themselves as an alternative to Samsung in this segment.

