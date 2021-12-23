Santiago Solari was warned by an American legend about the position of Diego Valdés

Santiago Solari received the reinforcement he had been waiting for with Diego Valdés, but a Club América legend launched a small letter for the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

December 22, 2021 20:05 hs

Santiago Solari is in the process of raising the football quality of Club América again after a series of profound changes in the squad such as the arrival of Diego Valdés from Santos Laguna.

After having invested 12 million dollars, according to reports from Chile, the Argentine strategist has the bomb reinforcement that he waited for so long since his stay at the Azulcrema institution.

However, as was customary in the last interviews, Carlos Reinoso, an American legend, ended up sending him a letter and warning him about the position he should occupy on the field of play.

“I don’t know, he’s a great player, he’s a great player, I don’t know in what position they are going to use him, because supposedly what America needs is a player from the right on the outside. He is undoubtedly a great player and we hope he does very well ”, he assured.

In addition, he stressed that he considers him a great player: “Yes, of course, he is a great player and such a player is always welcome at Club América, and we hope he does very well, because as Valdés does well, it will do well for him. all of America and will have a better chance of being Champion. “

Santiago Solari is facing a new opportunity to prevail in the Regular Phase and reverse the bad image he has in the Liguilla matches, after being eliminated in the quarterfinals in Guard1anes 2021 and Apertura 2021.