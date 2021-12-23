Scott Patron eRide, an electric bicycle designed at the service of innovation and technology – Electric bikes – Hybrids and Electric

When the new Patron eRide electric bike was introduced, Swiss manufacturer Scott promised to establish a new standard in the field of integration. The insertion of the rear shock Inside the frame, the new Bosch Smart System with a motor and a battery that seem to be part of it and the routing of the cables inside, honor the main motto of the company: “Innovation. Technology. Design”. It is completed by an elegant handlebar and an integrated lighting system. An electric bike that has a whole history of challenges behind it.

Fred Rul, industrial designer and responsible for the development of this bicycle, explains that the secret has been to start working on it right from the start. The goal was to achieve lower the position of the center of gravity as much as possible, which improves handling and counteracts the effects of the increased weight of an electric bicycle, mainly caused by the battery and the motor that must be placed as low as possible.

The Scott Patron eRide frame is built from the ground up to achieve its purpose.

The damping integrated into the frame

Of all the innovative features that the Scott Patron eRide brings, the damping integrated into the frame It is the most special element. The manufacturer has hidden it perfectly in the top tube, achieving more than eliminating an element that uglies the design. It also frees up space and gives more freedom to locate the motor and battery (and even a holder for a water bottle). In this way, it achieves a completely new geometry, with a reach of 473.6 mm, a head angle of 65 °, a seat tube angle of 76.9 ° and a chainstay of 454 mm, all on 29 wheels. inches.

Integrated damping allows you to redefine the shape of the frame and electrical components.

The rear damping system has little influence in the position that the bike’s center of gravity finally takes, so it was logical to move it towards the frame, so that it was possible to reach a 160 mm of travel. In addition to supposing a whole declaration of intentions as far as integration is concerned, in this way the painting may be differently designed that allows a different mounting of the motor and the battery.

A battery for all sizes, and a motor positioned as low as possible

Food comes from a 750 Wh capacity Bosch battery, an extra 20% on previous models that has forced the engineers to mount a physically larger accumulator without modifying the proportions of the inclined tube, all this while maintaining the four frame sizes that will be offered. Regarding the electric motor that assists pedaling, the Patron eRide implements the Bosch Performance Line CX It offers 85 Nm of torque and up to 340% assistance.

The rotated position of the motor allows the high capacity battery to be common to all frame sizes.

The location of these components was precisely one of the design team’s greatest challenges. The first, to include a large capacity battery in all sizes in which the eRide pattern frame is offered without compromising performance. For it, the engine cranked so that it is positioned vertically and is supported from below. In this way it remains well protected against bumps or splashes, which is vital in an electric bicycle designed to roll on all types of terrain. It also leaves space for the battery, which is extracted from below, to fall and as a result it has no impact on the handling of the bicycle and it adapts to all sizes.

Scott’s options for the e-Ride pattern are in total seven with four frame sizes ranging from size S to XL. Two female versions, Contessa Patron eRIDE 910 and 900, and five male versions, Patron eRIDE 920, 910, 900, 900 Tuned and 900 Ultimate. The eRIDE Pattern will be available in stores in January 2022.