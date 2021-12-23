Sebastián Córdova admits problems with Santiago Solari

Editorial Mediotiempo

One of the reasons why Sebastian Cordova came out of America It was because of the relationship I had with Santiago Solari, so the player was sincere and spoke of those details that were breaking his relationship with the strategist, who in the end took away the ownership and gave him a few minutes.

“We had a misunderstanding as people say, but each one has their tastes, he is the coach and I the player and if he wants to put someone else, go ahead, I work, my profession is to be a player, he is the coach and now yes that each one his own (his decisions), ”Córdova said in an interview with Channel 6.

The flamante reinforcement of Tigres He talked about how the substitute role was to which he had to adapt with the Indiecito, after with the Piojo Herrera was the owner.

“Everyone has their own way of directing, with Solari that was (being a substitute) and then you have to adapt and I don’t think I adapted to that, or to his system.”

On the criticism he received for not performing with América since he began to wear dollar number 10, the Aguilas youth squad explained that Solari did not let him contribute to the decisive games.

“With 10 an important game I think they were those of Pumas, I went 3-4 minutes into Ida’s and I couldn’t do much of a thing, against Monterrey in Concacaf also entering the change or way, perhaps he had a plan for the games and it was for me to enter the change “.

The best decision to leave America

Córodova also stated that at the end of the previous tournament he made an analysis of his career and therefore determined that the best thing was to leave the Eagles.