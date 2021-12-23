Sebastián Córdova chose Tigres over Chivas

Juan Manuel Figueroa

Although everything I was walking to get to Chivas, Sebastián Córdova’s career gave a unexpected turn and ended up signing with Tigres. It was the offensive player himself who clarified the reason for his decision, something that will surely it will hurt the rojiblanca fans.

The Americanist youth squad assured that changed from Chivas to UANL for being “bigger”, have a “better hobby” and “always fight for the title”. “There were both options and they told me ‘Tigres came in’ and I: ‘I want Tigers’”He told TUDN.

“Because I believe the club is bigger (than Chivas), the I think the fans are better and here they always fight Liguilla, they are always inside, Chivas was to come up with a challenge and first try to qualify for how they have been in the last tournaments and here in Tigers is looking for the championship“.

The future of Córdova was very close to Chivas, it was the request of the coach, Marcelo Michel Leaño and Uriel Antuna was going to pass with those of Coapa, in the end Tigres entered and took the one from Aguascalientes.

“Tigres always fight in the Liguilla, the championship, that opportunity was given, I also look for that, we couple, we hold hands and go look for it”He added.

The former Coapa player arrived with the set of Miguel Herrera, DT to whom meet America and he already works with felines, a team with which He will carry the 17 again, after having the 10 with the Eagles.