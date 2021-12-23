Sebastián Córdova is received in Tigres with a round of zapes and kicks

The ‘Piojo’ chatted with the new member of the felines after having a “warm” welcome from his now companions

Tigres officially began their preseason training towards the Clausura 2022 highlighting the presence of the new feline reinforcement Sebastian Cordova, who gave himself to the maximum in his first work session at the University Stadium.

The practice began at 8 in the morning with a motivated Córdova who after the gym session, He stepped on the field of El ‘Volcán’ for the first time as a Tigres player, and was received by Miguel Herrera, his former coach in America and who now welcomed him to the Sultana del Norte. His new colleagues were also in charge of giving him a “warm” reception with the traditional batch of zapes and kicks to, now, start working in the field.

After the technical talk, the “17” shirt from the U de Nuevo León worked with his new teammates in the physical endurance tests under a chronometer., which consisted of sprinting with movement, exercises that Córdova had with André-Pierre Gignac, Nahuel Guzmán, Javier Aquino and Diego Reyes.

The element born in Aguascalientes also worked with the ball in a reduced space and participated in the traditional torito in the first session of the two agreed on this Wednesday.

The first Auriazul reinforcement has already trained in the Volcano and Their first official match with the Tigres shirt will be on January 8, 2022 when they visit Santos at the start of the 2022 Clausura.

On the other hand, Jesús Dueñas did not train since he performed medical tests, Nicolás ‘Diente’ López was also not due to a flu and Francisco Meza trained differently.

