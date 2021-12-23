See Bachelorette Michelle Young’s Engagement Ring

ABC Michelle Young accepts Nayte Olukoya’s proposal.

Michelle Young is engaged!

The “The Bachelorette” star accepted a proposal from her final suitor, Nayte Olukoya, on the season 18 finale of the ABC dating show. Now, fans want a closer look at her engagement ring, which was provided by Bachelor Nation jeweler Neil Lane.

Here’s what you need to know about Michelle’s ring:

Nayte presented Michelle with a brilliant pear-cut diamond

Neil Lane reunited with both Nayte and “Bachelor” runner-up Brandon Jones in the season finale episode of Michelle, which was filmed in Mexico. After looking at various rings with the famous jeweler, Nayte decided to gift Michelle a diamond set high in a platinum band.

The pear-shaped handmade diamond features two tapered baguette diamonds set with 46 round brilliant-cut diamonds and weighs more than 3.00 carats, according to E! News.

At the final rose ceremony, Nayte revealed that she felt a “connection” with Michelle the first night they met and that by the second night she wanted to “run away” with her.

“I’m standing in front of you right now and the feelings are the same, I want to run away with you,” he said at the end. “I want to run away forever with the woman I have come to love. This incredible, crazy and noisy love ”.

The future boyfriend also assured Michelle that he would always be there for her.

“I know you have felt invisible at times and I want you to know that I am fully prepared, willing and ready to make sure you are always chosen first, seen, now, today, tomorrow and for the rest of our lives,” said Nayte. “I love you Michelle”.

When asked if she would marry him, Michelle replied, “Yes, of course.”

Most Bachelor franchise diamonds are 3 to 5 carats in size

The diamonds featured during “The Bachelor” franchise proposals average between 3 and 4 carats, according to Life & Style, so Michelle’s flare is on par with the rings that are usually given away.

Of course, the largest ring in “The Bachelor” franchise history was given to “Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley, when Dale Moss gifted her a 5-carat sparkler in 2020. Clare’s massive diamond was framed. set with decorative diamonds and an inlaid band and was estimated at over $ 100,000. Since then, the two have separated.

Ahead of Michelle Young’s “Bachelorette” season, Lane handed out slightly smaller diamonds for the “Bachelor in Paradise” season 7 finale. Lane gave Joe Amabile a cushion-shaped two-carat sparkler to give to Serena Pitt, as well as two-carat rings for Maurissa Gunn from her fiance Riley Christian, and one for Kenny Braasch’s Mari Pepin, according to Us Weekly.

Lane told Hollywood Life that it is “so special” to meet the last two men each season and help them choose the perfect ring, even if only one of them can wear it.

“You’re dealing with these guys who have met the love of their life,” Lane said in June 2021. “At that point, they are more in love. They are looking at six rings that they have never looked at before and trying to decide. We shoot for quite a while and what we see on TV is probably only five or ten minutes of that. But it is something very emotional. “

