Seven “launchers” for your Android TV that allow you to remove ads and customize the menu to your liking

The advantage of having a television with Android TV as the operating system is the endless possibilities we have to customize it, something very similar to what happens on mobile devices. And in case you are not satisfied with the design of the main menu of your television, there is a very easy solution; change it.

At present we can find a great variety of launchers or launchers for our television, programs that will completely change the appearance of its interface to make it more to our liking. In this article We have compiled some of the best to save you the search, all of them available through the Google Play Store.

Before downloading a launcher

Before starting, it should be mentioned that there are certain limitations when installing some launchers depending on which televisions. Normally the installation usually goes through finding the launcher in the store, running it and defining it as the default. But nevertheless, there are times when the process can get complicated and it will be necessary to ‘delete the default actions’ of the Android TV Home or even remove the default launcher from the system. Be that as it may, we recommend you take a look at the complete guide to change the launcher that our colleagues at Xataka Android have left us.

Sometimes there are also launchers that are not compatible with the latest version of Android on our TV. This has an easy solution, since you only have to download the ‘Home Screen Launcher for Android TV’ app. This application It will allow us to define by default any of the launchers that we have previously downloaded.

ATV Launcher





It is one of the most popular today, with multiple customization options and optimized support for navigation through the D-Pad. This launcher allows us to add custom widgets, the ability to change the color and background of the menus, or even modify the format of the icons, among other things.

The launcher is available for free through the Play Store, and it is a fantastic tool for those who feel that the official Android launcher is too small for them.

HALauncher





Another great acquaintance in this sector is HALauncher. This app offers us a clean and minimalist interface, being able to also access a menu to go to those applications that we have recently opened, content search and others. In addition, we can easily open any application that has not been designed for Android TV.

The fact of having this launcher installed It will also allow us to see those applications that we have obtained through sideloading, since with the official Android launcher they do not appear in the menu by default. Along with this, HALauncher also allows us to change the background, color and format of the icons, in addition to adding widgets.

The application is found for free through the Google Play Store.

FLauncher





It is still in development, but it may be the cleanest and most minimal launcher of all those mentioned. With an interface reminiscent of the classic Android TV, here we will find a launcher without frills, basically with the apps that we have downloaded to our television.

Its environment is developed in Flutter, and It is an interface that will not show us any recommendation or advertising of the official Android launcher. In this app we can organize the categories, change the wallpaper and access the system settings.

Although the app is still incomplete, can become a great option for those looking to customize the interface of their TV. This launcher can be found for free through the Google Play Store.

Top TV Launcher 2





A great alternative to the mentioned launchers is undoubtedly Top TV Launcher 2, which allows us to modify a wide range of options in the interface. It may be the launcher with more customization options, including an editor to modify each corner of the interface step by step.

As usual, we can change both the wallpaper and the appearance of the icons, and even add widgets. If you are creative enough, you can make your TV look amazing with this app. In addition, it is a launcher that has no advertising, and includes a function to protect apps through a PIN.

The application however is not free, and It will cost us a total of 3.09 euros. There is a trial version that we can download to see if it is useful for us.

Ugoos TV Launcher





The default appearance is quite different from all the ones we have mentioned above, with a clean and subtle interface. Ugoos TV Launcher is another great alternative, and allows us to modify aspects such as the wallpaper or the format of the icons.

Upon entering you will find a wheel on the left side that allows us to go to another category in the menu. What’s more, the app incorporates support for remote control through a mobile device. A good option if what you want is to modify the appearance of your television.

The app can be found completely free of charge through the Google Play Store.

TvHome Launcher





This launcher may be familiar to you if you have had an LG or Samsung TV, since its interface is similar to that found in operating systems such as webOS or Tizen OS. The apps are organized at the bottom of the screen, and we can modify the wallpaper and other additional functions.

Perhaps it is the launcher that offers the least customization of all those mentioned, but its minimalist and clean interface may attract some users. We can find it completely free of charge through the Google Play Store.

Simple TV Launcher





As its name indicates, we are facing a simple launcher where we can only see the apps that we have installed without offering us recommendations or advertising in between.

The interface is made up of a list of six gaps that we can fill with the applications we use the most. If we want to change its distribution, there is an option in the upper left corner for it. It doesn’t support much customization, but It is a good option for those who are looking for a launcher without detours and with a handful of apps on the screen.

You can download it totally free through the Google Play Store.