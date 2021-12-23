She is Arianna Rosado Muñiz, the eldest daughter of Marc Anthony who is 27 years old

Marc Anthony has been characterized by being a conqueror, which is corroborated by his six children, the result of different relationships, from the one he maintained with ex-NYPD officer Debbie Rosado, was born Arianna Rosado Muñiz, his older daughter who is currently He is 27 years old.

Arianna Rosado Muñiz He was born on June 26, 1994 and unlike his brothers, twins Emme and Max (children of Jennifer Lopez), has been out of the limelight throughout his life.

In fact, the only public appearances that the young woman has done are next to her father, when she spends some time with him, during a concert or event attended by the singer.

Taking into account the above, Marc Anthony fans They do not lose track of the young woman, and through social networks they have also shared images of her, both from her childhood and from her youth, and some recent ones.

How many children does Marc Anthony have?

Marc Anthony he has six children in total, Arianna Rosado Muñiz was the first, fruit of his relationship with Debbie Rosado, who already had a son Alex “Chase” Muñiz, to whom the singer gave his surname and his love.

Of her marriage to Dayanara Lopez, they were born Cristian Muñiz Torres 20 years old and Ryan Muniz Torres of 18 years. While of his most mediatic relationship with Jennifer Lopez, the twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, who are currently 13 years old.