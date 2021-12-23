Silvia Pinal: how much is the fortune of the leading actress and what treasures does she keep

Currently, Silvia Pinal is one of the most important actresses in the country. EFE / Sáshenka Gutiérrez



On the morning of this Thursday, it was announced that on Wednesday, the first mexican actress Silvia Pinal entered the Hospital Médica Sur, in Mexico City, due to contagion by COVID-19. It was learned that the actress will remain in the hospital.

During an interview with Come the joy, the daughter of the actress, Alejandra Guzman, said his mother had been admitted to the hospital due to a hypotension, in addition to a cardiac arrhythmia, and later, they detected that he was infected with COVID-19.

At the moment, the “Diva of Mexico” She is in the Covid area of ​​the hospital where she is treated and, according to his relatives, some studies are being carried out to determine the treatment he will follow.

Silvia Pinal She is one of the most important actresses in Mexico, as she was a star during the time of Mexican Gold Cinema. Among the most outstanding films of Pineapple are “A stranger on the stairs” (1955), “The innocent” (1956), “Long live love! (1958), “Viridiana” (1961), “The exterminating angel” (1962) and “Simon of the desert” (1965).

Pinal managed to stand out at the time of the Mexican Golden Cinema. Photo: Film ‘Viridiana’ by Luis Buñuel

Thanks to his great career, Silvia Pinal managed to accumulate a large fortune, which has allowed her to live surrounded by luxury. In 2018, it was announced that the diva of Mexican cinema already had its will prepared and according to previous information from TvNotes, Pinal’s fortune for this 2021 would amount to just over 1,000 million Mexican pesos, between money, properties, bank accounts and businesses.

In addition to this, it is well known that the actress lives in a luxurious mansion located south of Mexico City. “My house, the only one I have had, has been my home and my family’s refuge,” he resumed. TV and novels to recall what Pinal feels about the place where she has lived with her four husbands and her children.

According to this medium, it was Luis G. Pinal, The artist’s father, who suggested to her, before he died in 1951, that she buy that property in Pedregal de San Ángel. Given this, Silvia, with a lot of effort, decided to listen to him and got it in installments.

But it was until he signed his exclusive contract with Gregorio Walerstein in 1954 to record the film. Cape Horn and that 65 thousand pesos were given to him, when Pinal’s dream began to take shape.

Silvia Pinal lives in El Pedregal, south of Mexico City. (Photo: screenshot / YT Hello TV)

“Changing so much residence creates the complex of homelessness. That is why I decided to do this one and I have never left there. The claim of not having a past is hard: you don’t have friends, you don’t put down roots … That is why I clung to the idea of ​​this house that I always return to, no matter how far I go on a trip”, He resumed the medium of shows.

Some images of Faces They have allowed us to glimpse some of the spaces that comprise this great house, which has a pool that has a quite peculiar history, artwork, well-lit spaces, a pool table, Japanese decor and many plants.

Similarly, in 2019 the program Today had access to the interior of his house, where they can be seen behind a white armchair the famous painting that the muralist Diego Rivera made of the actress. This painting, made by one of the highest representatives of the muralist movement in Mexico, did not cost the actress a peso, as Rivera decided to give it to her because of the solid friendship they had.

“It means a lot because I earned that painting. (He did not charge me) but I did not know that. That’s why I didn’t want to I don’t have money, what do I pay you with? I didn’t even know what to say to him and I felt like an idiot. How tired I was, because it was the whole hours, it was very tired, “he recalled at that time.

The actress’s house has a large pool. (Photo: screenshot / YT Hello TV)

In accordance with TV and novels the planning of the house was in charge of Manuel Rosen Morris, who was known for creating the pool and gym for the 1968 Olympic Games and projecting Mario Moreno’s house “Cantinflas”.

Regarding the size for the pool, she said she wanted it to be Olympic size, as it would be her first and only home. However, when it was built, it was a big surprise:

“When I arrived and saw her I said: Is this the olympic pool? In the mother, it was immense, as time passed, I said: “Architect, make it smaller” until it reached a normal size. Here all my sons and granddaughters learned to swim ”, he added.

KEEP READING:

Silvia Pinal was hospitalized for COVID-19

Silvia Pinal: everything we know about her health after testing positive for COVID-19

“A family of ten” will celebrate its 100th chapter with a tribute to Silvia Pinal