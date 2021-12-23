Small fish in Mexico scare off their predators by creating waves

The waves produced by hundreds of thousands of small fish that live in a brackish spring in Mexico reduce the propensity of its predatory birds to attack them.

The Baños del Azufre springs, located around the Mexican city of Teapa, are a strange environment for fish: because they are volcanic springs, water is high in toxic hydrogen sulfide and very little oxygen. Only specially adapted fish like sulfur molly (Pocilia sulphuraria) can survive there.

But water is not the only challenge facing these fish. Although fish spend much of their time near the surface of the water to breathe, many different species of birds attack them.

Fortunately, these little 2 cm fish are not entirely helpless; toappear in large schools, often comprising more than 100,000 individuals, and when a bird approaches or attacks, the fish collectively react by diving in a staggered fashion, each fish touching the surface of the water with its tail.

From a distance, the shoal as a whole appears to be producing conspicuous waves that resemble those first seen in soccer stadiums during the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, and called “Mexican waves” ever since. .

The most interesting thing is that the fish make these waves over and over again, sometimes for up to 2 minutes.. The Berlin-based research team and its Mexican partners from the University of Tabasco investigated whether this wave motion influences the behavior of the attacking birds that hunt the fish.

The birds delay their attack and are less successful when hunting “agitated” prey. So the question was whether the waves produced by the fish changed something in the attack behavior of the birds. And in fact, the researchers found that the more waves the kingfishers experienced after their initial attack, the longer the birds waited to strike again. “Sometimes the birds would even leave the scene before making their next attack”, said Carolina Doran, one of the lead authors of this study.

Interestingly, however, not all attacking birds cause fish to produce these repeated waves: Kiskadees, another species of bird, have a different way of attacking that involves simply inserting their beaks into the water, so they don’t create a As great a disturbance on the surface of the water as kingfishers, which attack by diving into the water with their whole body. Kiskadee’s attacks cause the fish to only produce a single wave and this allows the birds to repeat their attacks over and over again, with a very high frequency.

This observation has led the researchers to carry out an experiment to investigate the anti-predatory effect of the waves.. They themselves induced repeated waves of fish by throwing small objects into the water (thus simulating the attack of a kingfisher) each time the kiskadees began a hunting combat, for example, when a first attack was launched. When faced with multiple waves, the Kiskadees delayed their attacks much like the kingfisher would in natural conditions. Furthermore, their success in the attack waned and they were more likely to switch to other parts of the river where there was no ‘salute’.

More than just a flight reflex – the wave is bound to cause confusion and could also be a signal to the bird.

Fish diving to escape birds is a commonly observed phenomenon, but repeated diving even when the attacking bird is away is a unique feature of this system.

“Because the observed waves were conspicuous, repeated and regular, and the intervals between individual waves were always of similar length, no matter how often the fish repeated their movement, we assume that wave movements are more than a mere escape reaction“David Bierbach, lead author of the study, explained in a statement.

Therefore, the authors argue that the waving behavior could also work to confuse the attacking bird, especially when the waves “flee” from the predator. But this may not be the whole story: the greeting could have evolved as a signal from fish to birds, benefiting both fish and birds. Functionally, these waves can function as a signal from fish to birds: “We know you are there, don’t waste time attacking us!”