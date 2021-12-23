Son of Spanish singer Camilo Sesto remains in intensive care

The son of the late Camilo Sesto, Camilo Blanes, remains in intensive care.

The information has reached the media.

On November 24, it was reported that Camilo Sesto’s son had entered the Puerta de Hierro hospital, in Spain, after suffering an accident when he was walking with his bicycle, from which he fell and remained for several hours in the rain; which caused pneumonia that forced him to be admitted to intensive care given the difficult situation. Since then, reports on his health status had been kept private.

Now, the mother of the Spanish singer’s son, Lourdes Ornelas, told how he is. “(Camilo Blanes) is much better. Thank God,” he told Europa Press.