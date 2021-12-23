Spanish League – Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti’s magic returns to Real Madrid

ANDl Real Madrid ended 2021 with one more victory against Athletic Club that I endorsed it as the undisputed leader before the winter break. A since it was not thought after the departure of Zidane, but that the magic of Carlo Ancelotti made reality.

Ancelotti returned for his second spell with Madrid with a complicated mission. The merengue team could not get any title last season and the Italian strategist came with the slogan of changing that and return the team to the places it belongs.

Madrid started showing a bit of what awaited them in the campaign. I achieved resounding victories in LaLiga and the Champions League, to position yourself as favorites. But it was the victories against him Barcelona and the Atltico which endorsed their way to a possible title.

The Champions group stage they closed it as leaders with five victories and one defeat. While the league, they managed to reap 14 victories, four draws and only one defeat to add 46 units, taking a comfortable advantage over Sevilla of eight points.

These numbers can excite madrilismo, who already know what is the glory of the hand of Ancelotti. In his first stage he got 119 games with 89 wins, 14 draws and 16 losses, that allowed him to win a Champions League, a Club World Cup, a King’s Cup and a European Super Cup that were achieved in 2014. In addition to obtaining a record of 22 consecutive victories.

The tournament is still over and anything can happen, but Ancelotti already achieved the first goals to be a leader in the Champions League and in LaLiga, Now he has the most complicated mission, which is to keep up the pace and prevent the team from falling into its main goal, which is the crown.