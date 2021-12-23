Speechless! Diego Simeone responds to the insult of Luis Suárez

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.22.2021 15:46:51





After Luis Suárez will insult Diego Simeone after being substituted in the match between Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla last day, the Cholo did not want to enter a ‘war’ of statements with the Uruguayan player and He was blunt with his answer.

“Nothing to comment on,” was the comment of the coach of the mattress club after being questioned about the frustration of his striker for being taken out of the game at Sánchez Pizjuán at minute 57, a game that his team ended up losing 2-1.

What did Luis Suárez say?

According to the Spanish press, Luis Suárez muttered “Asshole of shit, always the same” while leaving the field of play. Already in the bench area, The 34-year-old South American threw off his socks and covered his face.

Lack of goal by Luis Suárez

Despite the drought of goal of the charrúa, which has not marked since November, Simeone did not attack the Uruguayan striker, since he trusts that once the team manages to have more arrival at the rival area, Suárez will be the same as before.

“That the team has more associated game, that we can get closer to the area where he is lethal and it will be like it was last season,” he said at a press conference.