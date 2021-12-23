Stove football 2021: Chelsea is launched by Sergiño Dest and would offer 35 million euros

Sergiño Dest he could leave Barcelona in winter to get to Chelsea. The American would be of interest to Thomas Tuchel’s team, who he is already preparing an offer for Barcelona.

According to the information of the Daily Express, The Blues are looking for a right back and would be preparing an offer of 35.5 million euros for the culés (30 million pounds). Londoners are looking for options to reinforce the sides and Christian Pulisic’s teammate is one of the top picks.

Tuchel knows that César Azpilicueta could leave at the end of the season The club and before this, he seeks from having one more player on the right side. Even the coach would be delighted with the possibility that he can also play on the left side.

Dest has not had the best season and since the arrival of Xavi Hernández, the footballer lost prominence. The board has placed him as one of the transferable players for this market, a situation that Chelsea would take advantage of.

In the middle of the race for the American there is also Bayern Munich, team that on previous occasions has had the desire to sign him. And before the economic urgency of the culés, Sergiño would be living his last moments like blaugrana.