Stove football 2021: Jonathan David, in the sights of Real Madrid

ANDl forward Jonathan David has had a positive impact on Lille over the last season. The Canadian currently leads the Ligue 1 scoring chart with 13 touchdowns and several teams have him in their sights. In fact, the last suitor to join would have been Real Madrid.

David stays on the radar of the Bundesliga, Serie A or Premier League, but now there is a clear interest within Spanish football. The gunner would be living his last campaign with the ‘Dogos’, so different institutions are on the lookout.

According to BRAND information and the international press, the American-born is in the crosshairs of the ‘merengue painting’. Those of Ancelotti seek to reinforce the squad for 2022 with great talent that the Italian can exploit and one of the options would be the 21-year-old attacker.

Also David’s representative, Nick Mavromaras, his client is in his last campaign with Lille. So that He sees very likely that he can reach bigger name clubs and even bigger leagues in the summer.

“For us, the goal is to finish the season in Lille, but it will be his last season there for various reasons. I think the Premier League is a great option for him. I think he also likes Spain a lot, because he likes the feeling of the ball and the very technical players “, commented in an interview for So Soccer.

The reports also indicate that The ‘Dogos’ are interested in having Eden Hazard back and in the event of negotiations between the clubs, the operation could include the Belgian.