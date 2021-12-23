Telecommuting: tips to avoid cyberattacks and create a safe environment

Cybercriminals take advantage of carelessness (Credit: BBVA Press)

After the pandemic the telecommuting (home office) was implemented in companies around the world. Many began telecommuting without knowing that being out of the work environment could be vulnerable to cyberattacks, so it is important that they know how to avoid one.

First, it is necessary for the employee who continues to telecommute to create a safe workspace, applying the following elements that will help you guarantee the security of your information.

By making several files of the same document you can protect the information and have a backup in case of losing the original. For example you can have one in the cloud and another on the computer or USB.

Regarding collaboration tools, What shared documents, it is important to know configure correctly, because if done inappropriately, they could be easy to find from simple searches and become a source of filtration. This point also applies to data stored in the cloud.

Reference photo (Photo: REUTERS / Gary Cameron)

Always establish a secure connection, this means that public networks should not be trusted. Likewise, it is possible to configure or change the factory password itself.

If the Family pc, it will be necessary to create a new user for work use, and prevent you from having administrator privileges. It’s not convenient share common user from the computer to perform job tasks

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation of the Government of Spain, the smart devices They are increasingly common in homes, but if they are not properly configured they can be the gateway to a large number of threats.

A person teleworks from the Berlin television tower, in an archive photograph (Photo: EFE / María Alonso Martos)

Experts also advise disabling the autorun of USB devices. That way you can be less vulnerable if they contain an infected file.

It is to remember that USB or compact discs found in the street should not be collected or used since these could be a trap for the victim to insert them into their computer and at that moment launch a malware steal your information.

After using it to attend meetings in Zoom or Teams, it is advisable to cover the camera to avoid being spied on through it, future extortion or information theft.

It is best to keep updated equipment with the own accessories that the system recommends. The computer will continually send you notifications of new software updates, which you must accept.

A man teleworks from his home (Photo: EFE / Emilio Naranjo / File)



It should be noted that the recommendations can also be used in case of returning to the office and adding other precautionary measures such as avoiding leaving documents and folders on your table. In case they are digital, you can encrypt them.

If you are using a shared printer or scanner, remember to remove the input tray when you are finished using it. Likewise, when you have to go out, it is recommended to block the session to avoid any prying eyes at your work.

Finally, one of the most relevant recommendations is that employees have installed a home antivirus software, no matter that it is a solution free. “Ideally, you allow these devices to connect to your cooperative networks once the installation of a security solution has been ensured“Said the security company Kaspersky.

KEEP READING:

A new video calling service designed for inmates and their families

Airbnb Expands Measures To Prevent Unauthorized New Years Parties

Instagram aims to integrate NFT to its platform to have a wider audience