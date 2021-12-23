Telefónica acquires the Spanish Geprom to grow in Industry 4.0 technologies | Companies

Telefónica continues to strengthen its subsidiary Tech. Teleco today announced the signing of a contract to acquire Geprom, a technology-based engineering company based in Spain specialized in industrial automation and digital transformation of existing factory production processes . In a statement, the teleco indicates that Tech will strengthen the capabilities of its Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data division, and will enhance the company’s positioning in a key sector such as industrial.

The operator has not specified the financial terms of the transaction.

Geprom has more than 40 expert professionals in the industry and has a “wide base of partners and clients” that accompanies the development and integration of turnkey projects in the areas of planning, production, quality, logistics and specialized maintenance.

According to Telefónica, its business is focused on the implementation of end-to-end technological solutions in the factory, which cover the entire value chain, from the sensor, the automaton or the line operator, to the strategic layers of factory control ( MOM) or disruptive tools such as the digital twin, through the design and robotization of facilities, commissioning, development and interconnection between systems.

The digital development of the industrial sector is one of the priority business lines for Telefónica Tech, with a portfolio of products and services with high added value that encompasses not only sensorisation and data analysis to create authentic connected factories, but also the application of cloud technologies, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity services to help companies become more efficient, competitive and sustainable.

“The acquisition of Geprom will allow us to improve and increase our capabilities and offer a more complete and innovative service for the digital transformation of the industrial sector. At Telefónica Tech we have a portfolio of services focused on the digitization and security of the Industry, which will undoubtedly be boosted by the greater deployment of 5G ”, highlights Gonzalo Martín-Villa, CEO of IoT and Big Data at Telefónica Tech .

The purchase of Geprom represents another step in the organic and inorganic growth plan that Telefónica Tech has set itself since its creation in November 2019. Since then, Telefónica Tech has been expanding its portfolio with new services and products, and has made strategic purchases to consolidate its leadership. So far this year, the telecom company has acquired Cancom UK&I (renamed Telefónica Tech UK&I), for 398 million euros, in what has been its largest purchase since 2015, a company with 600 professionals that is accredited as Microsoft Gold Partner in nine disciplines and offering professional and managed services in advanced IT, Cybersecurity and Multicloud solutions.

Previously, in this same year, it bought the Spanish company Altostratus, specialized in multicloud services and Google Cloud Premier Partner for southern Europe, and integrated Acens, the cloud services company for SMEs belonging to the Telefónica Group since 2011.

With this strategy, Telefónica has sought to increase the size of this division with the aim of opening up investors, either in Tech’s parent company or in some of its subsidiaries, as it has done in other subsidiaries such as Infra.