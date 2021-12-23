Teófilo Gutiérrez talks about his future after being champion with Deportivo Cali, Liga Betplay | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Teófilo Gutiérrez danced salsa, sang, jumped alongside the Deportivo Cali fans and, at last, celebrated with his soul for a triumph that perhaps he himself did not calculate when he arrived, a little on the hour, to the current soccer champion Colombian.

But the party ended and it was time to enter a thorny issue, which really needs to be defined now, before the enthusiasm ends on both sides.

“Now I am happy, enjoying myself. Let me enjoy myself and well, afterwards think with my family what is the best. The good thing is that I still have a competitive spirit, the spirit of love for football and for all those wonderful people who have always benched me and believed in me, ”he said on the Murillo Toro field.

“Deportivo Cali opened the doors for me. People’s affection is very special and this is the reward. I send a kiss to my family and my children, who have been very much on me, “he added, still excited about the tenth crown for the sugar team.

According to the versions in Cali, the player will have one more year of contract, an important economic effort that the board will make, aware that they will have to raise the offer for two main reasons: they know that Teo’s experience and his cool head was the piece that it was missing in the puzzle to crown the year with a title and they feel that they not only have to be grateful for it but also maintain it over time; They see the commitment of the Copa Libertadores as a huge challenge and trust that the squad has what to overcome the group stage: the 3 million dollars of that initial phase allow us to think about big projects and players of the prestige of the Barranquilla.