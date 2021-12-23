Tetra or comeback? Real Spain and Olimpia to the final battle to define the Apertura champion in Honduras

2021-12-22

There is no time for more, it is time to give everything for glory or die with your boots on. Real Spain Y Olympia The faces are seen this Thursday starting at 7:00 pm in the Morazán for the return of the final of the Apertura 2021 in Honduras.

The aurinegros arrive in the second round injured after the 2-0 defeat suffered in the first leg at Nacional and are forced to seek the comeback to snatch the scepter from the whites.

For this meeting, the Mexican coach Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez He will already be able to count on Argentine striker Ramiro Rocca, who was dropped in Tegucigalpa due to a flu-like illness.

“Ramiro is going to start. His hierarchy has to put it there. He is an important player, the team’s top scorer and is a danger at all times. That effect must be felt more by the rival team than us, “El Potro” told TEN.

In the Machine there is optimism and they trust the players to turn the final around. This was expressed by Elías Burbara, president of the Sampedrano team.