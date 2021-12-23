Tetra or comeback? Real Spain and Olimpia to the final battle to define the Apertura champion in Honduras

2021-12-22
There is no time for more, it is time to give everything for glory or die with your boots on. Real Spain Y Olympia The faces are seen this Thursday starting at 7:00 pm in the Morazán for the return of the final of the Apertura 2021 in Honduras.
The aurinegros arrive in the second round injured after the 2-0 defeat suffered in the first leg at Nacional and are forced to seek the comeback to snatch the scepter from the whites.
For this meeting, the Mexican coach Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez He will already be able to count on Argentine striker Ramiro Rocca, who was dropped in Tegucigalpa due to a flu-like illness.
“Ramiro is going to start. His hierarchy has to put it there. He is an important player, the team’s top scorer and is a danger at all times. That effect must be felt more by the rival team than us, “El Potro” told TEN.
In the Machine there is optimism and they trust the players to turn the final around. This was expressed by Elías Burbara, president of the Sampedrano team.
“Real Spain has to score the first goal, the second is scored by Olympia alone and the third is scored by the fans. If God allows it, we will be champions ”, assured Burbara.
Pedro Troglio on the verge of making history
At the other extreme is Olimpia, which with a draw secures the championship. Coach Pedro Troglio could thus become the first Honduran soccer coach to win a four-time championship and explains what he compares the moment with.
“I would put it related to having played a World Cup final,” said the Argentine.
Troglio has already announced the starting team that he will use this Thursday at the Morazán stadium. “We are going to play with the same 11 that we played in the final, so we are going to repeat the team because Jorge Álvarez does not surprise me,” he said.
The rules
In this instance, the away goal does not count. For Real Spain to be crowned directly, they need to win by three goals difference.
A draw is enough for the whites to secure the title. A 2-0 in favor of the professors would force overtime and if the score persisted, the champion would be defined by penalties.
The 13th or the 34th? Is a white or yellow and black Christmas coming? With all these ingredients, a true sports festival awaits us at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula and TEN will be there to take you all the details of it.
Possible lineups:
Real Spain: Luis López, Franklin Flores, Getsel Montes, Devron García, Kevin Álvarez, Mayron Flores, Jhow Benavidez, Yeison Mejía, Darixon Vuelta, Omar Rosas and Ramiro Rocca. DT: Raúl Gutiérrez.
Olympia: Edrick Menjívar, Jamir Maldonado, Bryan Beckeles, José García, Javier Portillo, Jorge Álvarez, Carlos Pineda, Edwin Rodríguez, José Mario Pinto, Eddie Hernández and Jerry Bengtson. DT: Pedro Troglio.
The Grand Final
Thursday, December 23
7:00 pm Real Spain vs. Olimpia (Morazán Stadium)
Broadcast: TVC