Thalía looks spectacular with a daring Christmas look

Thalia he does his thing again by causing thousands of sighs looking spectacular with daring Christmas look. The singer posed for her Instagram account wearing a sexy and feathered white outfit.

A few days ago Thalía announced that she was suffering from terrible pain that prevented him from walking because of a severe injury to the lower back. However, the actress has undergone some intense treatments to help her ease the pain.

Now a little more recovered and managing to carry her day to day with more normality, Thalía assures that she already feels ready to celebrate the holidays with her beloved family.

Thalía wears a daring Christmas look

In order to celebrate the arrival of Christmas and wish all her fans happy holidays, Thalía shared a couple of photos on her Instagram account in which she boasted how incredibly good she looks at 50 years old.

“I’m ready for Christmas! How will they spend this year? I read them. Merry Christmas“Wrote the protagonist of” Marimar. “

The comments from their fans did not wait and in a short time they already highlighted messages such as: “You are the best singer and the most beautiful woman in the world. My beautiful queen, Thalía“,”Spectacularly beautiful” Y “I wish you the best Christmas of all”.