“That way we would end the problems that this virus causes”

Adolfo García Sastre, Epidemiologist at Mount Sinai HospitalIn New York, he believes that the omicron variant has fallen on us when a month ago we knew what was coming. “We already knew that it was much more transmissible and was going to cause more infections in those vaccinated. Almost a month before we knew that the best way to stop it was speed up booster doses and have personal diagnostic tests so that every 2 days people could self-diagnose and isolate themselves. Likewise, it was known that the health personnel had to be strengthened. “

However, he points out that despite knowing this a month before “now he has caught us unprepared.” Point out that antigen tests could have been more accessible and we should have made them not just for Christmas Eve but before. “Now it is difficult to put the measures if there are no tests available,” warns García Sastre.

However, he cautions that this virus is less severe. “We have been very lucky because if omicron reached us with a severity like the delta variant or the previous ones, it would have been much worse. Everyone can be infected, most people will not have disease but if they go off a lot, we will have the same number of patients that we had before. “

As a recommendation for this Christmas he believes that “you have to have a cool head, know where you are and if you are going to have a contact with someone you should wear the mask and use an antigen test a moment before. “

Ómicron: The end of the pandemic?

It is a possibility that omicron is the end of the pandemic as we know it, says the Epidemiologist at Mount Sinai Hospital. States that omicron looks like to a normal respiratory virus in humans but it is still capable of giving rise to many infections. However, he points out that with vaccine booster doses and a more omicron-based vaccination we would have already finished the problems that the virus gives us,

