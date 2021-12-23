The 10 soonicorns that are tracking Rappi and Lifemiles in 2022, according to experts

Entrepreneurships arrive to break the mold, modify businesses and democratize services and products, characteristics that have been developed by several entrepreneurs in a country like Colombia, due to unsatisfied spaces that they have found in the market. This is the case, for example, of La Haus, whose value-added proposition is adaptability to the different economic capacities of its users.

This value is precisely what it has within the club of soonicorns (firms created after 2012 with a valuation greater than US $ 100 million), and which are on the way to becoming unicorns According to a study carried out by Allvp, a venture capital firm that has also made several bets in the region, and which added that this proptech sector has 7% of the future unicorns in the region.

Now, despite the fact that most of the soonicorns are in ecosystems such as Brazil, Santiago Hernández, founder of Tusdatos.co, assured in the most recent report of the company, that entrepreneurship in the country is becoming bigger and more attractive every day for foreign investors. Due to this, it has become one of the main dynamizers of the economy.

The numbers presented in the document corroborate that potential that startups have today in Colombia. “In figures, they went from a joint annual turnover of $ 353,000 million in 2020 to surpass a trillion in just one year (projection of $ 1.1 trillion by the end of 2021); something incredible, not only for entrepreneurs, but also for Colombia ”, explained Hernández.

Erick Rincón, president of Colombia Fintech, also referred to the “streak” that entrepreneurship is going through in the country, ensuring that “as more and better startups are enabled, there will be an ecosystem for the development of ideas, enabling of innovation capacities and generation of companies that will be essential to achieve the economic well-being of many more Colombians ”.

This also attracts a greater number of venture investors, who in the last two years have supplied much more capital in Latin America than the money they had invested in the last decade, allowing Colombia to perform well in this regard. According to data from the Transactional Track Record, venture capital firms achieved an average annual investment of US $ 180 million since 2017 (excluding the US $ 1.3 billion invested by Softbank in Rappi in 2019).

In addition to La Haus, other companies that enter the radar of experts such as soonicorn and others with high growth potential next year are Habi, Merqueo and Liftit. Here is the complete list.

1. The Haus, proptech’s proposal, for the purchase of a house

It is a startup of Colombian-Mexican origin, which is transforming the new home buying industry in Latin America. It has a presence in 10 cities in Mexico and Colombia, and its growth, in terms of sales, has been setting historical milestones, month by month. According to information from the entity, to date they have managed to raise more than US $ 150 million in Venture Capital and has Jeff Bezos among its investors. It also recently announced that it will accept bitcoin in the investment process for housing projects, through the Lightning network and using the Bitcoin processor OpenNode, which is unprecedented in the region. This venture operates under a value proposition that adapts to different economic capacities.

2. Merqueo, the first online supermarket

It is part of the foodtech category, whose growth between 2020 and 2021 has been highly accelerated. That is why, in 2022, it aspires to improve service and delivery times, as well as expand into new markets. Today its operation is in 25 cities in Colombia and Mexico. It should be noted that currently, this online supermarket has raised US $ 66 million in venture capital and has increased its assets by 55%, compared to 2020, achieving $ 104,744 million. Like its income, this emerging company has also required a reinforcement of its human resources, completing as of today, 1,001 employees for its operation. It should be noted that this neomarket has already completed 600,000 active users on the platform.

3. Habi, chosen in the top 20 of the best startups in Colombia

It is one of the innovative ventures with the most potential in the proptech sector. It is focused on the purchase and sale of used homes, whose operation already completes four cities in Colombia, while planning its arrival in the international market, mainly in Mexico, where it hopes to land in 2022. This company was chosen in the top 20 of the best startups of the country, according to various experts and has so far added US $ 115 million in venture capital by revolutionizing the real estate market. It also has the support of foreign investors such as Inspired Capital, Zigg and Tiger Global Management who have already made significant transactions with the aim of democratizing the real estate market through technology.

4. Liftit, the logistics and strategic partner in Latin America

The evolution of this technology-based venture is indisputable. This startup with a national seal has managed to close several investment rounds, raising close to US $ 40 million in venture capital with Monashees, NXTP and Wollef, as its main sponsors. This logistics platform that connects demand and supply of cargo, currently has a presence in four Latin American countries, where it participates 8% of the market, together with other companies of this type in the region. However, it was learned that in recent months, it has been establishing strategic alliances with other entities with a view to continuing to expand and replicate its operating model. Apparently, this startup would be part of the next unicorns in the country.

5. Rockefty, the alternative to digitize retailers

According to Felipe Santamaría, managing director Rockstart Latam, Rocketfy is a 360 platform that is committed to competitiveness, allowing anyone to create their e-commerce by taking care of the platform, the warehouse, logistics and payments in a simple way . Santamaría gave his forecast on the ventures that will have the highest growth in 2022, listing Rocketfy among his favorites. According to the expert, during 2021 this business model managed to increase its users 11 times, obtain millionaire investments and internationalize its operation in Mexico. Daniel Vargas, Alejandro Kratc, Juan Pablo Gutiérrez and Camilo Quitian are the creators of this company with high growth potential.

6. NEU breaks with the traditional electrical power scheme

NEU, energy & Technologies is a startup founded in Medellín in 2019, which has extended the digital commercialization of electrical energy throughout the country, with a service in a 100% intelligent way. According to Felipe Santamaría, in 2021 its clients grew more than 10 times and received US $ 3.4 million in investment to begin its expansion in 2022 to other countries. Juan Esteban Hincapié, CEO of the company, assured that this capital was achieved thanks to the growth, innovation and digitization of the brand since it began operations in 2019, results that have been reflected and materialized in an 85% monthly increase in active users, a sales growth of $ 884 million more compared to 2020 and a better level of positioning in the market.

7. RapiCredit, reviewed among the 100 best startups in 2021

Colombia Fintech has a great bet in 2022 for its associated companies, including RapiCredit. According to the entity, this is one of the most promising ventures in the country as it operates in a market not served by other traditional financial organizations, for which its main clients are families from strata 2 and 3. Although RapiCredit estimates that the potential size at year of its market is US $ 3,000 million, calculates that through alternative data analytics processes and strategic alliances, this business model can reach US $ 12,000 million annually and 17 million users. With this purpose, it has in its focus, a strategic expansion plan that allows it to leverage its growth in two countries by 2022.

8. Finaktiva, the transactional factoring platform

Finaktiva is the leading fintech in digital financial services for SMEs in Colombia, which has grown exponentially in the last year, consolidating a portfolio of solutions that integrates digital credit, factoring, confirming, insurance and digital support tools. During 2021, the company has carried out nearly 100,000 financing operations in a community of more than 5,000 SMEs, generating a volume of disbursements close to US $ 500 million (supported by a recent acquisition of the fintech Libera Supply Chain Finance). However, by 2022, this fintech will be focused on continuing to complement its portfolio of digital financial services and advance in the construction of the next Neobank for SMEs in Latin America.

9. Arma tu Vaca, the first social payment platform

It is a Colombian startup that, seeking for everyone to have access to entertainment experiences, developed a Digital Cashier’s system that allows anyone to reserve Saving Now Buy Later, without getting into debt, without being affected by the price changes, or product availability runs out. The solution makes the time to pay the least of it. In 2022 it aspires to expand the number of events and experiences that have this form of payment in Colombia and seeks to internationalize its solution to other Latin American countries. That is why its innovation and its focus on the entertainment segment make it a relevant actor to keep in mind in the coming years.

10. Solve your Debt, the fintech of credit reincorporation

Fintech, Solve your Debt, being the only credit repair company in the country and in Latin America, promises great growth in the future. With only seven years that it has been in the Colombian market, it has managed to help more than 76,000 clients, liquidating more than 35,000 debts and graduating more than 4,500 people. It has a presence in Mexico, Spain, Portugal, Italy and in 2022 it will arrive in Brazil to demonstrate that credit recovery is the best solution for those in debt who, although they have the disposition, cannot pay off their debts. The company has had four rounds of financing, has more than 1,000 employees and offers solutions, through savings and negotiations for users to rejoin the system.