The 62 Not Recommended Practices in Radiology

“There are more and more publications that influence the inappropriate use of radiological tests, that in many cases are indicated with a dubious justification, at the same time that the information that is transmitted to the patient (both by the prescribing doctor and by the radiologist) is inadequate “. With this premise, the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM) in a document in which they specify and justify 62 practices that should not be performed in certain situations by professionals.

“Before requesting a diagnostic test A series of basic questions must be answered, such as whether the proof will modify the patient’s management (clinical context), if necessary at the present time or if it can or should be delayed, or if the test requested is the less harmful for the patient and the one that contributes more information “, they express in the document ‘Recommendations of’ not to do ‘for prescribing doctors, radiologists and patients’.

Techniques that should not be performed

Thus, this guide developed by SERAM aims to describe a series of recommendations for radiological examinations that should not be done, directed to prescribing physicians, radiologists and patients. They should be promoted by the Radiology Services, as good radiological practices, in collaboration and with the consensus of the rest of the specialties that request the different imaging tests, for the prevention, diagnosis and monitoring of diseases. These recommendations seek reduce the use of obsolete techniques, of doubtful efficacy and utility.

So these are all techniques that society recommends not to carry out, with their corresponding explanations and details and the exceptions that a radiologist may encounter.