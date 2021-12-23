The 62 Not Recommended Practices in Radiology

“There are more and more publications that influence the inappropriate use of radiological tests, that in many cases are indicated with a dubious justification, at the same time that the information that is transmitted to the patient (both by the prescribing doctor and by the radiologist) is inadequate “. With this premise, the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM) in a document in which they specify and justify 62 practices that should not be performed in certain situations by professionals.
“Before requesting a diagnostic test A series of basic questions must be answered, such as whether the proof will modify the patient’s management (clinical context), if necessary at the present time or if it can or should be delayed, or if the test requested is the less harmful for the patient and the one that contributes more information “, they express in the document ‘Recommendations of’ not to do ‘for prescribing doctors, radiologists and patients’.
Techniques that should not be performed
Thus, this guide developed by SERAM aims to describe a series of recommendations for radiological examinations that should not be done, directed to prescribing physicians, radiologists and patients. They should be promoted by the Radiology Services, as good radiological practices, in collaboration and with the consensus of the rest of the specialties that request the different imaging tests, for the prevention, diagnosis and monitoring of diseases. These recommendations seek reduce the use of obsolete techniques, of doubtful efficacy and utility.
So these are all techniques that society recommends not to carry out, with their corresponding explanations and details and the exceptions that a radiologist may encounter.
Imaging tests (CT / MRI) in patients with symptoms suggestive of idiopathic primary headache
Plain X-ray in head trauma, except in suspected non-accidental cause
Imaging tests in uncomplicated low back pain and without warning signs
Imaging tests in uncomplicated neck pain and without warning signs
Barium enema to assess colon pathology
Barium studies in inflammatory bowel disease
Routine preoperative chest x-ray
Follow-up with imaging techniques in solid benign pulmonary nodules
CT of the abdomen in pediatric patients with suspected acute appendicitis
Administer intravenous contrast without prior safety check
Daily chest X-ray in patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
Chest x-ray after routine thoracentesis
Imaging tests to detect metastases in asymptomatic and breast cancer patients
Imaging tests to rule out metastases in patients operated on for breast cancer with curative intent and who are asymptomatic
Breast surgery in suspicious nodules without having previously attempted a percutaneous biopsy
Early detection breast MRI tests in patients without risk factors
Screening mammogram in women younger than 40 years who do not have risk factors
Imaging techniques in patients with a first episode of non-traumatic omalgia
Plain radiography routinely in ankle trauma
Conventional radiology studies to rule out bone metastases
Surgery as the initial treatment of osteoid osteoma. Substitute for percutaneous techniques
Surgery as initial treatment of the patient with calcific tendinidis of the shoulder
Replace with minimally invasive techniques
Imaging techniques with ionizing radiation to assess the activity of acute sacroiliitis. Substitute for MRI
Approach to central venous access without ultrasound guidance
Arteriography in the initial diagnosis of lower gastrointestinal bleeding. Substitute for CT angiography
Arteriography in the initial diagnosis and therapeutic planning in peripheral arterial disease
Plain radiography in suspected intussusception in pediatric patients
Pelvic X-ray for suspected hip dysplasia in children younger than 4 months
Imaging studies routinely in children with uncomplicated acute bacterial sinusitis
Routine lateral skull radiography in children with sleep apnea-hypopnea syndrome (SHAS)
Neuroimaging studies in pediatric patients with primary headache
Barium studies in the diagnostic evaluation of pediatric patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
Pelvic X-ray in polytraumatized patients undergoing a body CT scan
X-ray of the abdomen in suspected acute diverticulitis
CT in patients with acute pancreatitis with an unequivocal clinical presentation and elevated amylases and lipases
Intravenous urography (IVU) as the first choice test in patients with acute flank pain and suspected renal colic
X-ray of the abdomen in suspected acute pyelonephritis
X-ray of the abdomen in the acute abdomen, except for suspicion of intestinal obstruction or perforation
