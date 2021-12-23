The bank asks the Government that only supervised entities give consumer credit | Companies

The National Association of Financial Establishments (Asnef), made up mostly of financial institutions from banks, has decided to remedy what it considers to be an outrage to its activity and a danger to the protection of the most vulnerable client of the population, who goes to firms not supervised by the Bank of Spain to request quick loans without legal certainty, and in “disproportionate conditions”, explain from the employer.

As explained by legal sources from Asnef to Five days, “We defend that all entities that offer credit granting services have the same rules and regulatory requirements, and that they are subject to the same level of supervision.” They ensure that “to maintain the high level of consumer protection and given the importance of our sector in the economy, the financing activity must be reserved exclusively to those entities supervised by the Bank of Spain.”

They consider, and this has been explained to the Economy and to the Bank of Spain on several occasions, and they will do so officially shortly, that there are hundreds of unregulated entities that, “under the guise of modern technological entities, hide disproportionate financial conditions and a total lack of legal security and transparency ”.

The objective is for the Government to include its requests in a regulation to limit financing activity only to regulated entities. “This is what is called the activity reserve,” they explain from Asnef.

The employers’ association of the financial companies affirms that Spain is one of the few European countries that does not contemplate this figure of the activity reserve. France, Italy, Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal and the United Kingdom “have vetoed the business of granting consumer credit to non-supervised entities. Spain, no ”, they add.

This claim will also be sent to Europe through Eurofina (its European federation) to be included in the directive currently being prepared by the European Commission on consumer credit, and which is currently open to the presentation of observations. The problem is that this directive may take two or three years to come into force, which is why it has already approached the Spanish authorities to collect their complaints in national regulations.

“In the near future, we are going to send this request and other aspects that we consider fundamental, in addition to the reservation of activity, such as the volume of pre-contractual information for the consumer and also the deadline to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation and to the Bank of Spain. in advance required in the delivery of this information prior to the delivery of the financial product or service ”.

The Spanish association maintains that both the Bank of Spain and the Economy “are sensitive to this problem and have expressed themselves publicly as such.” For this reason, “we believe that the appropriate steps are being taken, and we hope that the activity reserve will be established soon in Spain”.

Same rules for everyone

Sources from the Asnef board of directors emphasize that their proposal requires that all entities that offer credit granting services “have the same rules and regulatory requirements and are subject to the same level of supervision. For this reason, we demand that the European directive be applied to all entities that offer financing services, including all credits, whatever their amount ”.

According to data managed by the employers’ association collected from the Bank of Spain, of the nearly 400 fintech operating in Spain, only 49 firms are under the supervision of an official body (Bank of Spain, CNMV or the General Directorate of Insurance and Funds and Pension plans).

Regarding the pre-contractual information, this association claims a reduction. It considers that the volume of information that would have to be delivered to the consumer, according to the future directive, “is excessive and hardly digestible”, which makes it “impossible” for the consumer to assume it. “Volume of information does not mean better information for the consumer, on the contrary, an excess diminishes the consumer’s attention to it”, they explain from the representation of the Spanish financial companies.

For this reason, it is transferring its idea of ​​simplifying the contractual information, in such a way that the consumer has a first glance of simple, concrete and accessible information, “with essential data, such as the APR, the amount of the fees, payment terms, the duration of the contract and default interest ”, they explain from Asnef.

From these data, the consumer could expand the information by clicking on different sections, add sources from Asnef.