The best Android measurement converter is free for a limited time: save yourself 7.99 euros

Take advantage of the discount and get free one of the best unit converters that exist on Android.

Today you have the opportunity to get free one of the most useful tools that can be found on Android. It is “Pega Pro”, one of the More powerful and complete unit and measurement converters that exist in the Google Play Store.

Typically the application has a price of 7.99 euros. However, for a limited time you can download completely free.

Get free Pega Pro, one of the most complete unit converters

Pega Pro includes support for the vast majority of units of measurement and currencies that exist, including cryptocurrencies. Also, all currencies are updated in real time to reflect its current value.

18 Android Games You Can Download For Free This Week

It has over 12,800 different units to convert to, in addition to including useful tools such as a spirit level, compass, stopwatch, ruler, world clock, date converter and much more.

To all its functions must be added a clear and simple interface, which makes it extremely easy to use despite having hundreds of different options and tools.

If you hurry, you can get the app completely free. The offer has a duration of five daysSo you better seize the opportunity ASAP to get yourself one of the most useful tools you can find.

Related topics: Applications

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe