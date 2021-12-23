The country exported US $ 1,703.1 million to the Caribbean during January-November 2021

Biviana Riveiro, executive director of the Center for Exportation and Investment of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana), reported that total exports of goods from the Dominican Republic to the Caribbean show year-on-year growth of 25% in the period January-November 2021.

The destinations that acquired the highest volume of Dominican products during the period in 2021 were: Haiti with 51%, Puerto Rico 32% and Trinidad and Tobago 2%. The exported value of US $ 1,703.1 million to this group of countries is positioned as the highest value exported in the first eleven months of the year during the last decade.

“The growth reflected in that period is a sign of the diversification of our companies and producers. It is also a sign that we are recovering an advantageous position in global markets, ”said Riveiro.

A press release reports that the main products exported by the country to the Caribbean are Cotton Fabrics representing 8%, Medical Instruments and Devices 7%, followed by T-shirts and T-shirts representing 6%, Portland Cement 4%, among other products. The 15 main products represent 46% of the total exported.

Riveiro expressed that “the increase in commercial exchange is thanks to our excellent geographic location, which has led us to develop a process of commercial opening for the international exchange of goods and services, an extraordinary opportunity for profitable and successful businesses, including a solid judicial system, as well as political, social and economic stability, is the ideal place to build companies ”.