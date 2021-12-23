The European Processors Initiative concludes the first phase for the development of its own CPU

The European Processors Initiative (European Processor Initiative / EPI) has completed the first phase in developing your own custom processors, which have been adapted to the different models of use that the EU may need. This project consists of 28 partners from 10 European countries, and the aim is for the European Union to achieve independence in technologies and infrastructures for high performance computing chips (HPC).

The exposed details are extensive enough not to put them here, so if you want all the information in depth, instead of a mere summary, you can do it from the official website.

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud and HPC, is the primary partner of the Peneral Purpose Processor (GPP). Together with SiPearl, the company that brings Europe’s high-performance, low-power processor to market, and other EPI partners, they defined the architectural specifications of Rhea, the first generation of EPI’s General Purpose Processor (GPP) implementation and its future derivatives. With 29 RISC-V cores, the architecture ARM Neoverse V1 used by SiPearl to design Rhea will offer an efficient, scalable and customizable solution for HPC applications. Architectural decisions were made following a co-design methodology and analyzing the performance of advanced intellectual property (IP) blocks. SiPearl also optimized a scalable Network-on-Chip (NoC) to enable high-frequency, high-bandwidth data transfers between cores, accelerators, input / output (IO) resources, and shared memory.