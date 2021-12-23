The fascinating discovery of a gold ring from Roman times with an image of Jesus Christ as “the good shepherd”

Gold ring from Roman times with a green gemstone carved with the figure of a shepherd boy carrying a sheep on his shoulders, found in the Mediterranean Sea off Israel (December 22, 2021)

The gold ring was described by the Israel Antiquities Authority as an “exquisite and rare find.”

This is how the Israel Antiquities Authority described a gold ring from the Roman era with an image used by the first Christians to symbolize Jesus and that was found by archaeologists off the Mediterranean coast of Israel.

The agency said the jewel has a green gemstone carved with the figure of a shepherd carrying a sheep on his shoulders.

In the Bible, Jesus describes himself as the “Good Shepherd”.

