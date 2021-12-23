The five Guatemalans who died in a fire in New York are buried in Jutiapa – Prensa Libre

According to local media, the bodies of Cifredo Rivera, Andrea Rivera, Sonia Rivera, Carlos Aguirre and Duglas Rivera, arrived in their hometown at dawn on December 21, amid a long line of vehicles that escorted the funeral cars. carrying the coffins.

The bodies of five Guatemalans who died on November 16, 2021 during a fire in New York reached La Esmeralda village, Jérez, Jutiapa, where they were buried after funeral services in which dozens of people participated.

The vehicles had white balloons and many of the people in attendance wore white shirts with the photo of the deceased. They were veiled for 24 hours, a mass was celebrated and then they were transferred to the local cemetery.

The fire in New York

The fire that claimed the lives of the five Guatemalans, including a minor who had not arrived in the United States for a short time, occurred on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., in the town of Riverhead, Long Island, New York. .

The fire was registered on the third floor and despite the efforts of the firefighters the family could not escape.

“The house they lived in did not have fire alarms and was already a hundred years old; we know that there is a lawsuit because there was not the right house to live in, ”Francisco Rivera, a close relative of the victims, declared at the time.

The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry has not ruled on the arrival of the bodies in Guatemala.