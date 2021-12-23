the hints of Miguel Herrera to Santiago Solari by Sebastián Córdova

The splinters of the exit of Sebastian Cordova to the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, are still scattered in the America club. It is that from the moment the operation was confirmed, different sectors pointed to Santiago Solari as the material author for the ups and downs of the footballer. Did it days ago Carlos Reinoso and now too, Miguel Herrera.

The liceIn short, it could be said that he benefited because he is the one who will have the services of the man involved. However, he went on to explain what for him were the reasons that triggered the conflict with the Indiecito. “I think, without a doubt, he was the one sacrificed and he no longer played. Any player lowers his performance, he feels bad when he enters the exchange and they expect him to be the one to solve. It was a difficult scenario, he was not comfortable either, you could see him in his actions and in his face “.

In addition, Miguel Herrera, in an effort to differentiate itself from the ways it applied Santiago Solari with Sebastian Cordova, in a conversation with ESPN, he noted: “I never demanded him, he always showed initiative, I asked him to throw himself on the team and he did it, he appeared in games against Chivas, Pumas, Cruz Azul, scoring goals, he was always the player who carried the threads of the team, generated game and goal ”.

Carlos Reinoso also blamed Santiago Solari

Carlos Reinoso, legend of America club, coincided with what was stated by Miguel Herrera, regarding the low performance of Sebastian Cordova the last time in the Eagles both in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX as in the Concacaf Champions League, it was due to the coach’s decisions Santiago Solari.

“I don’t know what happened to Cordova, but he is a boy that I personally like the way he plays, but in the America he had very few minutes, he did not play and I think that when you have a talented boy, born in the club, you have to give him minutes to know how he is going to respond “The Chilean commented on the program Line of 4 of the TUDN signal.