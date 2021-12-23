The Inter-American Court rules in favor of the newspaper El Universo

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (I / A Court HR) declared the “international responsibility” of the State of Ecuador for the violation to the Rights to freedom of expression, the principle of legality and other violations against the journalist Emilio palace and the directors of newspaper El Universo, Nicolás Pérez Lapentti, César Enrique Pérez Barriga and Carlos Eduardo Pérez Barriga.

The judgment was notified this Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the headquarters of the Inter-American Court, located in San José, Costa Rica.

The Court declared the international responsibility of State of Ecuador for the violation of the rights to freedom of expression, the principle of legality, movement and residence, job stability, judicial guarantees and judicial protection, and the duty to adopt provisions of domestic law, to the detriment of the directors of the Guayaquil print media. “The State made a partial acknowledgment of international responsibility in this case,” said the organization.

The executive summary of the ruling indicates that the Court concluded that the article “No to lies”, published by Palacio on the events that occurred on September 30, 2010, constituted an “opinion article that referred to a matter of interest public, for which it enjoyed special protection in view of its importance in the democratic debate ”.

Therefore, he added, guilty verdict imposed for the crime of “serious libelous insults against the authority”, and the civil penalty imposed on the occasion of said conviction, constituted a violation of the freedom of expression of the victims of the case.

Similarly, the Court found that Palacio was forced to leave the country and resign from his job due to the conviction and other events related to the criminal process, which constituted a violation of their right to movement and residence and to their job stability.

According to the Court, the State recognized its responsibility for the violation of the rights to the principle of legality and not retroactivity, and to judicial guarantees and judicial protection. Consequently, it concluded that the State is responsible for the violation of Articles 8, 9, 13, 22, 25 and 26 of the American Convention on Rights Humans, in relation to articles 1.1 and 2 of the same instrument.

In 2011, the Ecuadorian judicial system it ruled in first and second instance in favor of former President Rafael Correa, who demanded for libelous insults Palacio for his article ‘No a las mentiras’ (published on February 6, 2011) and the directors of El Universo as contributing authors. The published text made reference to the police revolt of the 30-S.

The sentence for the defendants it was three years in prison and the payment of a total of USD 40 million.

The Inter-American Court ordered a series of comprehensive reparation measures in his favor. Among them, to render without effect, in all its extremes, the sentence of July 20, 2011, confirmed on September 22, 2011; establish alternative channels to the criminal process for the protection of the honor of public officials regarding opinions related to their performance in the public sphere.