The jewel the Chicago Bulls took from LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers

Chicago Bulls snatched LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers from a player who has a lot of potential in the NBA 2021-22.

What a difficult moment the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The pandemic for the Coronavirus attacked the league again and the cases are becoming more frequent, and one of those that suffered the most was the Chicago bulls.

The franchise that is one of the revelations of the campaign had games postponed despite the fact that their wave of infections was a week ago and they are healthier every day, They needed to go out and look for quality reinforcements to overcome these complicated days.

Since many teams needed to get extra players, the league allowed exceptions to sign 10-day contracts that could later be guaranteed. So the Bulls went for a gem that Los angeles lakers It was saved, but it was not insured and ended up being taken away.

Mac McClung to Chicago Bulls

Chicago took the player from the branch South Bay Lakers of the G-League, Mac McClung, to reinforce the base position and escort. McClung is an undrafted rookie who had surprised Lebron James and company in the summer league, but did not make the cut for the main team.

In the South Bay, the 22-year-old averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 assists with an effectiveness of 47.5% and 39.7% from the field and triple respectively. It will be interesting to see if after these 10 days, the player stays in Chicago or returns to Los Angeles.