The largest Android gaming community on the internet chooses the 41 best games of 2021

After examining hundreds of games, the largest Android gaming community on the Internet has selected the 41 titles that have had the most impact this year.

As is tradition, before the end of the year the members of the subreddit r / Androidgaming have prepared their particular list by selecting the 41 games that have had the most impact on the scene gaming mobile throughout the past year.

This is a list prepared by the largest community about Android games on the Internet, with more than 235,000 members at the time of publishing this article.

This year, they have selected the 41 most influential games of this past year, classified based on their quality in a format of tier list.

The 41 most influential games of 2021, according to r / Androidgaming

For those unfamiliar with the format of tier list, it is necessary to indicate that the games are classified from best to worst based on their quality, where the games within the “Category S” would be the best of the year, and those of “Category F” the worst of the most influential.

It is also necessary to indicate that all chosen games are free or, at a minimum, Free to Play. Here’s the full list:

2021 Category S Games

2021 Category A Games

2021 Category B Games

2021 Category C Games

2021 Category D Games

2021 Category E Games

2021 Category F Games

Also, in the image below these lines it is possible view the classification in a more graphic way:

It is worth mentioning that, while not all Android games released over the past yearSome of the most popular ones are included. Likewise, those that have been released over the last few months will probably be added to the list for next year 2022.

