The main technological youtubers choose the best smartphone of 2021

SuperSaf, Marques Brownlee, Michael Fischer … the best tech youtubers choose their smartphone of the year.

The end of the year comes and award for the best smartphone of 2021 is really close. And since it has been doing some temple, SuperSaf has gathered the best youtubers technology and asked them about their favorite smartphone of the year, and we have options for all tastes.

iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Google Pixel 6 Pro … there are many options and very varied. But nevertheless a vast majority have chosen the iPhone 13 Pro Max as their favorite smartphone of the year. Let’s see what the 16 most famous tech youtubers in the world have chosen.

This is the best mobile of the year according to technological youtubers

We have a fairly complete list of smartphones, all of them high-end. In the list with the mobiles chosen by those who know the most, some have not been able to decide and have chosen two as their smartphone of the year:

SuperSaf | Safwan Ahmedmia: iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

| Safwan Ahmedmia: iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Techno Buffalo | Jon Rettinger: iPhone 13 Pro Max

| Jon Rettinger: iPhone 13 Pro Max MKBHT | Marques Brownlee: Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro

| Marques Brownlee: Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro The Mr Mobile | Michael Fischer: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

| Michael Fischer: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rakami | TV Mr. Q: iPhone 13

| TV Mr. Q: iPhone 13 Booredatwork | Colonel Singala: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

| Colonel Singala: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Jenna ezarik : iPhone 13 Pro Max and Microsoft Surface Duo 2

: iPhone 13 Pro Max and Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Austin evans : Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 GadgetMatch | Michael Josh: iPhone 13 Pro Max

| Michael Josh: iPhone 13 Pro Max UTD Saudi | Faisal Alsaif: Google Pixel 6 Pro

| Faisal Alsaif: Google Pixel 6 Pro PocketNow | Jaime Rivera: iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

| Jaime Rivera: iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Tech Chap | Tom Honeyands: iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max

| Tom Honeyands: iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max The Unlockr | David Cogen: Google Pixel 6/6 Pro

| David Cogen: Google Pixel 6/6 Pro C4ETECH | Ashwin Ganesh: Asus ROG Phone 5

| Ashwin Ganesh: Asus ROG Phone 5 iJustine | Justine Ezarik: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

| Justine Ezarik: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Linux Tech Tips | Linus Sebastian: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Despite the fact that Apple with its iPhone 13 Pro Max win by quite a bit, Samsung seems to have convinced with different devices: Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the foldable ones start to score points, we’ll see if Apple cheers up soon with its foldable iPhone.

