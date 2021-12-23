The Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula, an enclosure used to host Honduran soccer finals

It is one of the most iconic stadiums in Honduran soccer. Scene of great battles of the Honduras national team and where the big four of the National League they have been crowned.

The stadium Morazán from San Pedro Sula, which has been founded for 83 years, embellishes it to sign up in its history one more final of the Honduras First Division.

Curiously, the last two finals that had been played in this catracho sports venue were between the Real Spain Y Olympia, clubs that each won.