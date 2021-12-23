The Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula, an enclosure used to host Honduran soccer finals

It is one of the most iconic stadiums in Honduran soccer. Scene of great battles of the Honduras national team and where the big four of the National League they have been crowned.
The stadium Morazán from San Pedro Sula, which has been founded for 83 years, embellishes it to sign up in its history one more final of the Honduras First Division.
Curiously, the last two finals that had been played in this catracho sports venue were between the Real Spain Y Olympia, clubs that each won.
However, behind that there is much more story to tell about this beautiful Honduran stadium that saw its first champion in the 71-72 season and it was not one of the Sampedrano clubs.
The first club to be crowned monarch in the Morazán stadium was the Olympia after beating the Lempira 1-3 and thus take the first Olympic lap in this ancient facility.
In fact, the Olympia is the second club, after Real Spain, who raised a champion’s cup the most times there. Of 14 Olympic laps in the Morazán the machine lifted it 7 times, the lions 3, Motagua 2 and Marathon also on 2 occasions.
THE OLYMPIC TURNS THAT WERE TAKEN IN EL MORAZÁN
1971-1972 tournament, Third round, there was no league, Olympia champion
June 4, 1972: Lempira 1-3 Olympia
Goals: Reynaldo Mayorga – Reynaldo Mejía 2, Conrado “Chorotega” Flores.
1973-1974 tournament, Third round, there was no league, Motagua champion
September 9, 1973: Real Spain 1-1 Motagua
Goals: Flavio Ortega – Oscar “Martillo” Hernández.
Tournament 1975-1976, Grand Final, Real Spain champion
December 14, 1975: Real Spain 2-0 Olympia
Goals: Alberto Ferreira, Gilberto Yearwood.
1976-1977 tournament, Grand Final, Real Spain champion
December 12, 1976: Real Spain 4-1 Motagua
Goals: Manuel Soto Araya, Gilberto Yearwood, Alberto Ferreira, Jimmy Bailey – Ramón “Primitivo” Maradiaga.
1978-1979 tournament, Grand Final, Motagua champion
January 28, 1979: Real España 1-4 Motagua
Goals: Jimmy Bailey – Luis “Chito” Reyes 3, Ramón “Primitivo” Maradiaga.
1980-1981 tournament, Grand Final, Real Spain champion
December 17, 1980: Real Spain 2-1 Marathon
Goals: Walter Jimminson, Allan “Cochero” Costly – Antonio “Gato” Pavón Molina.
Tournament 1985-1986, Home run, Grand Final was not scheduled, Marathon champion
December 4, 1985: Marathon 1-0 Life
Goal: Richardson Smith.
1987-1988 tournament, Grand Final, Olympia champion
December 23, 1987: Marathon 0-1 Olympia
Goal: Juan Carlos Espinoza
1988-1989 tournament, Grand Final, Real Spain champion
December 24, 1988: Real Spain 2-0 Olympia
Goals: Juan Manuel “Nito” Anariba, Alex Geovanny Avila.
Tournament 1990-1991, Grand Final, Real Spain champion
February 16, 1991: Real Spain 2-1 Motagua
Goals: Richardson Smith 2 – Oscar Murillo.
Closing 2006-2007, Grand Final, Real Spain champion
May 19, 2007: Real España 3-1 Marathon
Goals: Carlos Pavón, Milton “Tyson” Núñez, Everaldo Ferreira – Emil Martínez.
Opening 2008-2009, Grand Final, Marathon champion
December 13, 2008: Real España 1-1 Marathon
Goals: Everaldo Ferreira – Mario Berríos.
Opening 2010-2011, Grand Final, Real Spain champion
December 11, 2010: Real Spain 2-1 Olympia
Goals: Christian Martínez, Douglas Caetano – Ramiro Bruschi.
Opening 2011-2012, Grand Final, Olympia champion
December 17, 2011: Real Spain 0-2 Olympia
Goals: Carlos Will Mejía 2.
Summary: 14 Olympic laps in Morazán: Real España 7, Olimpia 3, Motagua 2, Marathon 2