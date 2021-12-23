The new Iki aesthetic medicine clinic opens its premises in Vitoria

With the arrival of aesthetic medicine, the union between health and beauty has been further strengthened. Therefore, there are several places that offer this type of treatment in Vitoria, and the last to join opens headquarters in calle San Antonio 2.

The Iki aesthetic medicine clinic opens its premises this Thursday from 7:00 p.m. in an event where citizens will be able to learn more about what methods and procedures the entity brings to the capital.

“There are many aesthetic medicine clinics in Vitoria, but there is also a lot low-cost and other professionals who are in a moment towards the end of their career. That is why we believe that state-of-the-art treatments are needed, with new techniques to treat the customer “, Elvira and Nagore, founders of Iki, tell DIARIO DE NOTICIAS DE ÁLAVA.

In this way, they will explain to the attendees the project, the facilities and the history behind the firm, all together with jazz music. to be able to enjoy a “Iki moment“.

Total care

“We want to give our patients a 360 vision, that is to say, take care inside and out “, they explain. From personal treatment to nutritional advice, but his true specialization comes from aesthetic medicine. “Facial treatments, skin care and improvement along with body treatments for issues such as cellulite, localized fat, warts, etc”, they list.

These procedures are “less invasive” than those present in cosmetic surgery, they point out. To all this will be added, “in a couple of months, plastic surgery consultations, but only minimally invasive procedures in the clinic “.

Regarding the treatments most requested by clients, many are derived from the pandemic. “Above all facial care: improvement of dark circles, correction of wrinkles or facial oval, which goes down with age, for example “, explain the founders.

“There is no use putting on Botox, or filling in a wrinkle to make it look nice if the skin is not. Skin care is one of our workhorses, so we are going to try to educate the patients of Álava and Vitoria a little in this regard, “they add.

Along with these, they will also have available tattoo and melasma removal (the typical spots after pregnancy) and skin tightening with state-of-the-art equipment.

Close and specialized treatment

Another of the key points of the clinic resides in the personalization of treatments for each client. “We want to give a very careful approach to the patient, and take the time that is necessary to be with them, taking great care of the details. Not only what the client wants, but we will also make proposals about what you need and then you will value it“, say the promoters.

To achieve this, they have already announced that they will work “with the best houses”, whose collaboration will allow to offer pioneering technology for use with patients.