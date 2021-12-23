The NFL Power Rankings, at the end of Week 15

This is how the league’s hierarchical order looks after 15 days of activity in the regular season.

The postponement of a game from Saturday to Monday, and two games from Sunday to Tuesday, forced us to wait longer than usual to find out how the NFL Power Rankings after the last day.

The wait was worth it.

We already have the first division champion, and therefore, the first qualified to the playoffs, and five teams have also been mathematically eliminated from the contest. The rest of the divisions are yet to be defined, and the movements in our weekly hierarchical list reflect this.

Several teams lost their way in the playoff race during Week 15, including the Broncos, Cards and Bears. ESPN Illustration

After 15 weeks of campaign action, this is what it looks like the pecking order of the 32 NFL teams, according to ESPN.com Power Rankings:

Note: The numbers in parentheses correspond to the position of each team in the previous week.

The Packers let a backup quarterback be on the verge of bringing the score back, but in the end, when the game came down to one play, the defense did the job and now they are the best team in the NFL. – EC

With the loss of the Patriots, now they have the best active streak in terms of wins (seven) and despite that I think they have not had enough recognition this season. The Chargers sold the loss dearly and their great defense – this still sounds strange – for lapses in the game suffered a lot to contain Justin Herbert, but we must not lose sight of the fact that they did not have Chris Jones as their anchor to pressure the quarterback from country. – LMV

Cooper Kupp only has 20 receptions off Tyreek Hill this year, his closest pursuer for the NFL lead. In a year when it seems that no quarterback wants to win the MVP award – which already seems exclusive to the position – a wide receiver and a running back (Jonathan Taylor) have merits to spare. – RZ

The Colts have become a physical team with an overwhelming running attack and a more than solid defense; Saturday’s game against the Patriots was not the work of chance, this squad can beat anyone and that makes Indianapolis a dangerous team that no one will want to face in the postseason. – EC

The Patriots and Mac Jones proved to be human and for the first time since October 17 they again proved what a loss is and although there is never a good time for it, now it was down the stretch. In addition to the lesson that this setback leaves, now they will need help to recover the bye week and home in the playoffs because right now it is in the hands of the Chiefs. – LMV

As we continue to wait for the Dallas offense to wake up, there are two players worthy of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award here. Micah Parsons is tied for Defensive Rookie of the Year recognition, but what he showed in his debut season is simply spectacular. Trevon Diggs has cooled down a bit, but a new streak of interceptions will put him squarely back on the list. – RZ

It is true that injuries on offense were a factor, but it should be worrying for the Bucs who have been shut out at home by a Saints who each week have more doubts than certainties. – EC

I would like to give Cardinals fans a bit of confidence and it is not by adding lemon to the wound by suffering a loss against a team that just a couple of weeks ago knew what it was like to win, but the reality is that they are having a I remember what happened last season when they deflated in the final stretch and right now it is repeating itself because, since they lost undefeated, their balance is 3-4 and they are already tied with the Rams. – LMV

It seemed impossible that Cole Beasley would not leave the Bills without him because of COVID-19 at some point in the season, and now not only will he miss a critical game in the division against the Pats, but he does so when the status by Emmanuel Sanders is uncertain. In addition, you run the risk of missing up to two matches, because as a rule, you will be out for at least 10 days. – RZ

Absences in attack increasingly weigh more for the Titans, who depend too much on a quarterback like Ryan Tannehill who has never been characterized by his perseverance. This is the worst time of the year to collapse. – EC

The AFC North continues to consolidate as the best of the 2021 season and this weekend, although it is still far from being defined, Cincinnati has a great opportunity to give a real blow to the table if they are able to overcome for the second time in the year the Ravens to improve their record to 4-1 against their fiercest rivals, which would allow them to be in the driver’s seat in the fight for the division title. – LMV

It is premature to nominate Tyler Huntley for a starting job on another team in the league, but the truth is that the Ravens have found a player with qualities to play behind the undisputed Lamar Jackson. The question is, how many other teams would be willing to alter their offensive attack the way Baltimore has? – RZ

Does anyone remember the 49ers drafted a quarterback with the third overall pick in the draft? If Jimmy Garoppolo manages to maintain the level he’s been showing, we probably won’t hear Trey Lance’s name for quite a while. – EC

Last Thursday’s home loss to the Chiefs laid the division title on a plate for Kansas City. And while I applaud his head coach’s decision to gamble him a fourth down on multiple occasions, his fans surely continue to have nightmares about this and will find comfort until they get their ticket to the postseason via the Wild Card Round. – LMV

Just looking at the names on the Minnesota roster, you are left with the feeling that they should win more games, and do it more easily. In the end, that feeling of not meeting expectations is what has Mike Zimmer in water up to his neck. – RZ

It’s true that COVID-19 wreaked havoc on Cleveland’s roster, but the Browns got their hands on victory over the Raiders and let it slip away at the last second; this result will haunt Cleveland when they watch the playoffs from home. – EC



With Pittsburgh, it is not known whether one should applaud their responsiveness or throw them to the lions for their apathy in the first half of games. There are teams that have destroyed them in just two quarters, as was the case with Cincinnati, but now they won the victory against some unknown Titans and continue to cling to the idea of ​​getting back into the playoffs, where they can pay dearly if they They think that this is going to reach them. – LMV

Big credit to Duke Johnson, a local kid who has never gotten a chance as a primary running back in the NFL, for taking advantage of his minutes with Miami when the entire rest of the backfield was ruled out by COVID-19. It seems that the formula of winning in December by running the ball continues to work. – RZ

The Saints raised their hands to fight for a wild-card spot in the NFC with their heroic win over the Buccaneers, yet that result could be their only consolation this season because they no longer have a margin of error, nor do they control their destiny. – EC

Although they still have possibilities this season, it is undeniable to think that they should already focus on next season because of how bad they have been in recent weeks. They miraculously pulled off a road win against a heavily decimated Browns team and their season finale includes the Broncos, Colts and Chargers. – LMV

On paper, it’s hard to imagine Philly was going to have as dominant a running game as they showed against Washington, and as they have shown at times this season. It’s a great start, but now we have to give weapons to Jalen Hurts, who accompany the star DeVonta Smith in the passing game. – RZ

It was good while the dream lasted, but it really would have done Washington more harm than good to continue fighting for the playoffs when there are many needs to attend to on their roster, such as the quarterback position. – EC

It’s rare to find a 7-7 team that has a positive point differential, and that’s the case with Denver. That statistic is useless when they raise their hands for the postseason, but it tells us about how tight their commitments have been and it is probably what frustrates their fans the most, in addition to the situation of their quarterbacks, because maybe just one game. it’s what will separate him from making the playoffs once the regular schedule is over. – LMV

Of course it’s frustrating that they don’t score a handkerchief on a play that seems so obvious, but Seattle’s lost season isn’t just a fourth-down pass. There were a lot of times where they could do more, and they didn’t deliver. – RZ

The Falcons have struggled to the best of their ability, but the limitations of their offense have been marked, especially when facing good teams. – EC

I would like to understand what is the logic behind the Bears managers to continue keeping Matt Nagy in his position. What can the head coach tell GM Ryan Pace not to trigger the guillotine? What seems undeniable is that we can anticipate that he will be one of the victims of Monday’s terror for coaches once the campaign is over … or not? – LMV

The Lions won their second game of the year, and Detroit’s strong performance was good enough, perhaps, that Detroit doesn’t have to invest in a quarterback at the top of the next draft. I don’t know if that is positive. – RZ

The Giants made an important decision with Daniel Jones: give him rest for the remainder of the season, because maybe it’s time to move on with another quarterback in New York. – EC

Cam Newton may not have understood that this was his last chance to stay active in the NFL and the only thing that he is achieving is that the teams have enough video material to understand that the end of his era has arrived because, with these exhibitions, It seems difficult that even Carolina wants to keep him on the roster next year behind Sam Darnold. – LMV

Honestly, I thought Robert Saleh would do better in his first year as head coach. No, he didn’t think of the Jets as a postseason team, but at least a club that played above his talent level. Outside of a game against the Bengals this season, that really hasn’t been seen. – RZ

I don’t really know if the Texans won with their win over the Jaguars. Not only did they drop positions in the draft, but they are now tied to rookie Davis Mills for the remainder of the season and it will be really hard to get rid of him if he continues to win inconsequential games. – EC

I must admit that I was one of those who believed in Urban Meyer to lift this franchisee, perhaps not just in a year but in the long term, but all it did was damage their bonds to get a new job. It is more than clear that he will never return to the NFL, but in college there will always be programs willing to take the “risk”, after what he did with Ohio State and Florida at the time. His departure was also not a magic wand for the team to suddenly start winning. – LMV

They participate in the elaboration of the NFL Power Rankings for ESPN: Erick Cervantes (EC), Luis Miguel Vasavilbaso (LMV) and Rafa Zamorano (RZ)