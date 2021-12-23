The number that Sebastián Córdova inherited from a former Tigres UANL figure

Sebastián Córdova became the new Tigres UANL player and ended up inheriting the shirt from a former club figure.

December 22, 2021 12:26 hs

Sebastián Córdova became the new reinforcement of Tigres UANL after sealing his departure from Club América after a series of fights with the coaching staff of Santiago Solari and the club’s board of directors and inherited a surprising number in his new destination.

The former player of the Azulcrema institution was blunt at the Monterrey airport in which he assured a series of statements against his former coach and also the fans of The Eagles.

“I feel happy. Happy with the fans, one of the best, if not the best. And nothing, give my best for them,” he said on his arrival in royal lands prior to signing his contract with his new club.

However, the striking thing was focused on the revelation of the number that Sebastián Córdova will use in the feline team where he will try to take ownership in the tactical approach of Miguel Herrera.

After Leo Fernández’s departure was also finalized, his number 17 was available for use by anyone who claimed it and the first to do so was the brand new direct signing from Club América.

The arrival of Sebastián Córdova to Tigres UANL promises to be the bombing of the transfer market for the next participation in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.