The other world champion who does not rule out playing in Tigres and breaking the market

December 22, 2021 4:45 p.m.

He is one of the greatest goalkeepers that international football has seen and was crowned world champion in Germany 2006 with the Italian National Team, in addition to having made an epoch at Juventus.

Therefore, Gianluigi Buffon is a luxury that Tigers and any team would like to do it, but it is the Auriazul team that in recent years has proven to have no limits when it comes to signing, as it would not be their first world champion, they already have Florian thauvin.

Currently Gianluigi Buffon is a goalkeeper in the B series from Italy playing for Parma, the club where he was born and in which he hopes to win promotion to the first division and then he would seek an experience in MX League.

More from Tigres: The new whim of Herrera that would cost Tigres 93 million pesos, in order to fulfill him

Can Gianluigi Buffon get to Tigres?

The world champion told TUDN what: “These are experiences that I would like to have (play in MX League), after returning to Parma in Serie A, we will see what will happen ”, when asked about the possibility of reaching a Mexican club, however, Tigres already has Nahuel Guzmán, so it looks complicated.

More from Tigres: Miguel Herrera breaks the silence and talks about the most cold chest player in Tigres